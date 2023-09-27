How to achieve heatless curls at home

The heatless curls trend on TikTok promises to put one's curly hair dilemma to an end. In fact, the trend is good news for people who love curly hair but don’t wish to put their hair through heat damage.

In the world of TikTok beauty trends, makeup and skincare dominate the platform, encouraging beauty enthusiasts to scroll and try on these viral techniques. However, hairstyling trends are gaining fast traction on the platform as well, especially ones that help people achieve flawless hairstyles with minimum damage to their tresses.

More recently, hairstylist Justine Marjan posted a video on Instagram demonstrating how she braids her hair with a pair of stockings for no-heat curls, a technique she adopted from TikTok, which results in gorgeous curls.

With 6.3 billion views on TikTok, #heatlesscurls has kickstarted quite the trend, given products that help achieve curls with less heat damage are quite expensive. Most netizens feel that trying out a new trend with effective results is worth it, especially when all that is required is a pair of stockings or socks.

A newbie's guide to heatless curls at home: What does one need and how to do it

Heat styling is not always the first preference for many people, even though less damaging tools and heat protectants are now available in the market. These days, people opt for methods to get curls without compromising on their hair health.

To achieve heatless curls at home, one needs a pair of tights. Drape the tights around the head like a headband and use an alligator clip to keep the hair and arrangement in place.

In her Instagram video, Marjan mentions that one can prep their hair with a texture spray or hairspray for extra hold, given the hair is damp. Some products can also be added to the routine to keep frizz at bay for heatless curls.

Virtue Un-Frizz Cream ($44):

This is a leave-in treatment loved by Drew Barrymore, that smoothens the hair, eliminates frizz, and blocks humidity to reveal sleek, soft, and shiny hair.

The un-frizz cream consists of Virtue’s patented Alpha Keratin 60ku, a protein that directly binds to the hair and fills cracks and crevices along the cuticle. This cream is paraben-free, vegan, color-safe, and gluten-free.

Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray ($27):

Curated by Jeniffer Aniston’s hairstylist, the Drunk Elephant Wild Marula Tangle Spray is a superfine, lightweight, leave-in mist that restores the natural movement of hair while making it manageable. The mist makes it easy to detangle hair and lends shine to the tresses.

Formulated with plant oils and silicone-free smoothening agents, the tangle spray provides heat protection as well. Moreover, the Wild Marula Tangle Spray can be used on your hair if the curls fall flat, in order to help them become bouncy again.

Next, after prepping the hair, divide the hair into two sections on each side of the head and french-braid the tights or socks into the hair. Use the leg of the stockings as the third section of hair for braiding. Secure the arrangement with hair ties and take a beauty nap.

Undo the braids on waking up and shake out the curly waves and voila! One has achieved heatless curls that look like they live on the beach. This method is ideal for days when one wants to switch up their hairstyle and show up to work or an event looking effortlessly different.

One might find it a tad bit difficult to French-braid with the socks, but it doesn’t take much time to get the hang of it. Beauty enthusiasts keep experimenting with heatless curls, and while the abovementioned technique is appropriately tried on damp hair, the same method can be tried on dry hair for fluffier and fuller-looking heatless curls.