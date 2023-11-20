Picking updos perfect for brides and wedding guests can be intimidating, given the number of hours, photo angles, weather, and multiple other factors that need to be taken into consideration.

Wedding updos are ideal for letting the bride and wedding guests shine, as they are less likely to loosen, change their course, or frizz through the various functions lined up for the day. With updos, the hair stays out of the face for important moments. With multiple options suiting different face types, hair textures, dresses, and makeup looks, there are wedding updos for everyone.

Want something simple and minimal? One can opt for the sleek bun that Sofia Richie sported at her wedding, while lovers of the topknot wedding updos can get creative with floral accessories for the hair.

This listicle compiles the 5 best wedding updos that are trendy, chic, and ideal for brides and wedding guests.

From the Statement Bun to the Trendy Topknot: 5 best wedding updos perfect for brides and wedding guests

1) Statement bun

A simple accessory is all that is needed to turn a normal updo into a statement one. One can make a low knot bun or keep it a tad bit elevated and secure the bun with a golden-coloured tie or a ribbon-like accessory.

The statement bun isn’t a perfectly shaped and secured bun. Rather, it features a few strands of hair left unsecured. It can be paired with a statement choker or earrings as the updo aims to get other accessories and bridal features into the limelight.

2) Simple, sleek middle-part bun

When discussing updos perfect for brides and wedding guests, it is impossible not to mention Sofia Richie’s timeless wedding look that was the talk of TikTok for months.

Sofia Richie sported a simple, sleek, and elegant bun with a middle part, neatly securing all her hair into the updo. The sleek bun complemented her criss-cross neckline dress.

3) Trendy topknot

A topknot not only looks chic, but is also one of the most practical updos perfect for brides and wedding guests at warm-weather weddings where sweat is the enemy of style. The topknot updo embraces the hair’s natural texture without having to use styling tools excessively.

The topknot features multiple versions, all leading to a major chunk of hair secured in a bun at a height. It can be surrounded by braids or beaded floral hair accessories to elevate the hairstyle.

4) Majestically messy updo

Nobody screams messy and stylish like Kendall Jenner, and the majestically messy updo is courtesy of the Kar-Jenner as it makes for the perfect low-effort, maximum elegance outcome. It is one of the last-minute quick-fix updos perfect for brides and wedding guests as it won’t take long and can be done when nothing else works out.

To make the updo, gather all the hair and twist it in one direction. Coil it around the back of the head and secure the middle section with a claw clip which will allow the ends of the hair to stay loose while adding volume. Pull out a few strands to the side of the face for face-framing and enjoy a majestically messy updo.

5) Fishtail updo

Everyone adores a good fishtail as it can complement and enhance any outfit. This is one of those updos perfect for brides and wedding guests as it is an amalgamation of the fishtail and the classic updo.

One can either secure all of the hair in a fishtail braid with a few face-framing strands left open and make an updo with the braid, complementing it with floral accessories. Or one can divide the hair into two sections and make fishtails on both sides, securing the un-braided hair into a bun.

Finding updos perfect for brides and wedding guests can be a dilemma, but the abovementioned hairstyles range from sleek to messy, allowing one to experiment and choose what suits the look they envision for their big day.