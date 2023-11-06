5 best winter hair trends for 2023

Winter is one of the perfect times to experiment with hair trends, as the temperature is not humid enough to cause any frizz nor too hot to make hair ties a compulsion. Opting for a fresh new haircut or experimenting with hairstyles and accessories to change the look, one has a plethora of hair trends to choose from during the winter season.

There are also hairstyles and accessories for those who suffer from dandruff or dry hair during winter. The recent New York Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and London Fashion Week also added to the inspiration that one can turn to for hairstyles full of glitz and glamour.

With the many hair trends circulating on social media platforms, it is difficult for one to ascertain what to try without damaging their hair. However, there are several best hair trends, ranging from new hair colors to hairstyles, that one can sport for winter this year.

Cinnamon cookie butter hair color to hair accessories: 5 best hair trends for winter 2023 to inspire your style

1) Cinnamon cookie butter hair color

The cinnamon cookie butter hair color trend gained much traction after Hailey Bieber was seen sporting it for the fall season. It is a reddish-cinnamon hair color that relies on a subtle yet radiant tone.

The hair color combines tones of golden hues and copper with subtle highlights to create a warm effect. It adds depth and dimension to the hair, making it ideal for winter hair transitions from bright blonde to brunette. The highlights blend seamlessly with both brunette and blonde shades, showcasing harmony.

One must ensure using a color-safe shampoo and limit exposure to hot water and UV rays as these factors can prematurely oxidize the color.

2) Bows and headbands

Bows and headbands are no longer a childhood hair accessory since they have taken over fall fashion, with headbands being spotted at the Versace Spring 2024 collection. Ideal for greasy hair days and on days one isn’t feeling like elaborate hair styling, bows and headbands can come to your rescue.

These accessories are peak "balletcore," and the hairstyles can be as simple as adding a ribbon bow to the ponytail or layering multiple bows for a more textured effect. One can also craft bows and headbands by themselves, making for an interesting DIY hairstyling activity.

3) Birkin bangs

Perfect for those who are unsure about going for a full chop, Birkin bangs is a hair trend that keeps resurfacing time and again. Birkin bangs are thick, full bangs that one can easily part down the middle to transform into a curtain bang. Emily Ratajkowski has been seen sporting Birkin bangs, hence it doesn't necessarily comply with the general belief that it’ll only suit people with wider foreheads.

Ideally, the best time for getting bangs is winter, because one doesn’t have to worry about sweating profusely or about the hair getting oily due to higher temperatures.

4) The classic bob

A sharp chin-length haircut is ideal for this time of the year. A softer version of the classic bob was spotted on a model at Brandon Maxwell’s Spring 2024 show and on Laura Harrier as well.

The classic bob picked up some TikTok steam during the summer, and people started opting for the same as a drastic hair transition for the winters. It is a low-maintenance, face-framing haircut that allows one to change their appearance.

5) Side parts

The classic side parts have been doing the rounds again, with Gen-Z finding them cool and relevant. More recently, hairstylist Ruslan Nureev styled the models for shows at Fendi, Vivetta, and Acne with a big, voluminous look with old Hollywood-style waves, and it has since then been quite the rage among fashion enthusiasts.

To get the side part hairstyle for winter, take the pointy end of a rat-tail comb and position it at the arch of the eyebrow. Slowly glide the comb through the hair and pin the hair down with no-bend hair clips in areas that slide back over. Set the hair in place and finish with lasting hairspray.

These winter hair trends are a must-try for simple yet impactful hair transitions. These hair trends are low maintenance and can help one switch up their look during the holiday season.