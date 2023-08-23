IVE Liz's blonde hair at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Concert wins the internet: "Blonde Liz is superior"

Known as a standout fourth-generation K-pop star, IVE’s Liz revealed her blonde hair at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Concert.

Popular among fans for her deep dimples, bright smile, and blonde hair with thick bangs, the K-pop sensation dyed her hair its original black color in 2022. Taking her fans by surprise, she revealed her back-to-blonde look, sending the internet into a frenzy.

One of her fans by the username @WhoIsSheItsMe tweeted:



Fans swoon as IVE's Liz brings back her blonde hair at recent World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Concert

Born Kim Ji Won, the IVE vocalist always had an affinity for music, a passion she pursued by dropping out of school before her debut. She has also appeared in a TaeYeon music video and has proven her love for music as one of the best vocalists in the K-pop girl band.

For IVE’s Love Dive and Eleven eras, she sported her blonde hairstyle and was the only blonde member in the group. However, she dyed her hair back to its original color, black.

Liz stunned her fans by re-blonding her hair at the 2023 World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Concert, who had previously debated whether she looked better in blonde or black hair.

Commenting on her blonde hair change at the concert, the IVE member's fans took to X, previously known as Twitter, and other social media platforms with their love for the IVE vocalist and her blonde hair. Within moments of the concert, Liz Blonde started trending on Twitter.

The latest concert featured the IVE vocalist as the only blonde member in long, thick bangs with Katori-beige blonde hair, donning a light blue cutout crop top and black leather pants.

Other members of the band created style statements too, with Yujin, Wongyoung, and Leeseo sporting their classic long, black tresses, and Gaeul in her popular long hair. Even Rei took the internet by storm by debuting purple-hued hair.

The songs, the choreography, and the coordination among IVE members were immaculate, creating a spectacle for viewers and fans worldwide. Watching the IVE vocalist back in her old hairdo elevated the experience for her fans, while she looked stunning in her ensemble and movements on stage.

The 2023 World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Concert was held on August 11, 2023. It was a huge success, and IVE's performance with all girl members together raised speculation for a comeback of the K-pop band.

Liz's blonde hair continues to be the talk of the town, with videos of the idol gaining 43.9 million views on TikTok.