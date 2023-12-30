How to do eyebrow slits? Everything you need to know about the trend

Eyebrow slits feature a thinly created vertical split-like shape within the eyebrow hair on either side of the eyebrows. The brow slit first made its appearance in the fashion arena in the 1980s, when hip-hop artists flaunted the look, making it reach a wider mass in the 1990s. After flatlining for some time, eyebrow slits were back in fashion in 2014 and have been sported by people till now.

David Beckham used to flaunt a slit in his left eyebrow, with his son Brooklyn Beckham taking the trend forward after his father outgrew it. With multiple eyebrow trends existing in the beauty arena, be it eyebrow bleaching or completely shaving them, the eyebrow slits are the least drastic and subtle.

While eyebrow slits require professionalism to achieve and must be left to one's salon hairdresser, it is not rocket science to slit the brows at home. All it requires is a few tools and the will to look like a rock-n-roll band member.

Eyebrow slits represent self-identity and self-expression

There are multiple styles of eyebrow slits, like a single slit, a double slit, a bejeweled slit, and a slit with a complementing haircut. Apart from being a form of style, the slits on the brows represent self-identity and are a means of self-expression.

To create the eyebrow slits at home, one requires an electric clipper or razor, tweezers, and scotch tape.

Step 1: Demarcation of the slit area

If one is confident about precisely slitting the area on their eyebrows, they can skip this step. However, for first-timers and those attempting a unique brow slit shape, marking the part where they want the slit to be placed is important. One can use a white eyeliner or a shimmer one for the same, a shade that is visible on dark brows.

Marking the same delivers accuracy and reduces the chance of mishaps.

Step 2: Taping the parallels

Reference for taping the brows for a slit (Image via wikihow.com)

Place scotch tapes parallel to the marked area for the slits by leaving a thin gap for razoring. Scotch tape and surgical tape are excellent choices because they are non-adhesive and will not cause discomfort when removed.

The marked area and placement of tapes to secure the same will enable precision.

Step 3: Razoring the slit

Using an electric clipper or razor, move it perpendicularly to the brows in a downward manner. Ensure the movement occurs only between the areas within the scotch tape.

Avoid applying pressure and take breaks to see if the slit isn’t going outside the marked area. Once satisfied with the shaving, remove the scotch tape.

Step 4: Final shaping

Wipe off the eyeliner and marks from the scotch tape if any and brow hair around the eyes. Using a tweezer, pull out the brows that the razor couldn’t precisely remove. And just like that, one has an eyebrow slit.

The same pattern can be repeated for double slits or any other slit shape. Moreover, there are multiple videos by beauty enthusiasts that one can watch to get a better idea of the process.

Apply some aloe vera gel on the brows after the process is complete. One doesn't need to worry about the brows growing back and if slow growth persists, they can apply castor oil to aid faster brow growth.

As for those who don't wish to razor their brows and still want a brow slit, concealing and color-correcting the desired eyebrow area as a slit does the trick.