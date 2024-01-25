13 Best pink lipsticks to add to your makeup bag

Every makeup enthusiast dreams of having the best pink lipsticks added to their makeup bag. Pink lipsticks come in a wide range of shades and tints that flatter every individual's style and preferences. Whether looking to enhance the natural hue of their lips or looking for an eccentric color to make a bold statement, there is a shade of pink for everybody.

Picking the right shade of the best pink lipsticks from the multiple options available on the market can be tedious. Here are 13 of the best pink lipsticks to add to the makeup bag this year.

13 best pink lipsticks to add to the vanity

Choosing the best pink lipsticks has been made easier by the Sportskeeda Team as they have compiled a list of 13 of the best pink lipsticks to pick from.

1) Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink - Dreamer ($10.99)

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink - Dreamer (Image via Maybelline's official website)

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink - Dreamer is one of the best pink lipsticks known for its highly pigmented and long-lasting formula. This liquid lipstick can last up to 16 hours. Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink - Dreamer is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

2) Milani Color Statement Lipstick- Matte Blissful ($6.99)

Milani Color Statement Lipstick- Matte Blissful is one of the best pink lipsticks, which is long-lasting and has a velvety finish. This pink lipstick is cruelty-free and vegan and has been formulated without toxins.

Milani Color Statement Lipstick - Matte Blissful is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

3) L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour, Ballerina Shoes ($6.97)

L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour, Ballerina Shoes (Image via Amazon)

L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour, Ballerina Shoes is one of the best pink lipsticks with a hydrating formula enriched with omega 3, vitamin E, and argan oil. These nourishing ingredients help keep the lips soft and their creamy formula is perfect for everyday application.

L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour, Ballerina Shoes is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

4) NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Extra Creamy Round Lipstick - B52 ($4)

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Extra Creamy Round Lipstick - B52 (Image via Amazon)

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Extra Creamy Round Lipstick - B52 is one of the best pink lipsticks with a nude pink shade perfect for a workday look. This pink lipstick contains a mineral-based emollient formula that offers a beautiful velvet finish that is smudge-proof.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Extra Creamy Round Lipstick - B52 is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

5) NARS Powermatte Lipstick - 100 Sweet Disposition ($34)

NARS Powermatte Lipstick - 100 Sweet Disposition is one of the best pink lipsticks with a matte finish lasting up to 10 hours. With just one application, one can notice an instant color payoff, and this lipstick is transfer-resistant.

NARS Powermatte Lipstick - 100 Sweet Disposition is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

6) L'Oréal Balm-in-Lipstick - Nude Heaven ($10.99)

This is one of the pink lipsticks that are lightweight and hydrating in the formula. It contains a pomegranate-infused formula that nourishes the lips and is suitable for sensitive lips.

L'Oréal Balm-in-Lipstick - Nude Heaven is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

7) wet n wild Cloud Pout Marshmallow Lip Mousse- Light Pink Cloud Chaser ($4)

wet n wild Cloud Pout Marshmallow Lip Mousse - Light Pink Cloud Chaser is one of the best pink lipsticks with a weightless formula and is moisturizing. This buildable satin matte formula is long-lasting for an everyday look.

wet n wild Cloud Pout Marshmallow Lip Mousse- Light Pink Cloud Chaser is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

8) Almay Smart Shade Butter Kiss Lipstick- Pink-Light ($6.72)

Almay Smart Shade Butter Kiss Lipstick- Pink-Light (Image via Amazon)

Almay Smart Shade Butter Kiss Lipstick - Pink-Light is one of the best pink lipsticks that is hydrating and dermatologically tested. It has a buttery, silky finish with a velvet texture. Almay Smart Shade Butter Kiss Lipstick - Pink-Light is available on Amazon and Walmart's online store.

9) Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick-Luminous Pink ($9.50)

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick-Luminous Pink (Image via Amazon)

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick-Luminous Pink is one of the best pink lipsticks with a moisturizing and hydrating formula. The texture is creamy and glides on smoothly to enhance fuller-looking lips. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick-Luminous Pink is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

10) Perricone MD No Makeup Lipstick Broad Spectrum SPF 15 ($35)

This is one of the best pink lipsticks with hydrating agents in its formulas, as it visibly improves the feel of firmness, smoothness, and definition over a period of time. This pink lipstick also contains SPF and protects the lips from exposure to the sun.

Perricone MD No Makeup Lipstick Broad Spectrum SPF 15 is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

11) COVERGIRL Queen Lipcolor Classy Coral ($9.99)

COVERGIRL Queen Lipcolor Classy Coral is one of the best pink lipsticks with a luxurious formulation. It has hydrating agents that leave the lips moisturized with a glossy effect. This lovely pink shade enhances the lips' natural color and builds up the color to wear for a bold and dramatic look.

COVERGIRL Queen Lipcolor Classy Coral is available on Amazon and Walmart's online store.

12) Rouge Hermès - Matte Lipstick - Rosie Boise 48 ($75)

Rouge Hermès - Matte Lipstick - Rosie Boise 48 (Image via Nordstrom)

This pink matte lipstick from Hermès Beauty is a beautiful nude pink shade that goes well with every outfit, whether worn during the day or the night. It adds a touch of sophistication to the looks. It has a matte and velvety texture.

Rouge Hermès - Matte Lipstick - Rosie Boise 48 is available on the brand's official website and Nordstrom's online store.

13) Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick ($35)

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick is one of the most popular lipsticks with a matte and velvety texture. It is known for its long-lasting formula and a subtle nude pink hue that can be worn for an everyday look. The texture of the lipstick is luxurious and has a classy packaging.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick is available on the brand's official website, Nordstrom's, and Sephora's online stores.

Picking the right shade of the best pink lipsticks can be made easy with the list of 13 lipsticks mentioned above. Whether looking for lipstick to wear to work or a date night, these lipsticks can be the go-to choice for every beauty enthusiast.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What are the top three best pink lipstick shades for a natural everyday look?

For a subtle and versatile everyday look, one can consider lipsticks with shades like dusty rose, soft pink, or nude pink.

2) Which best pink lipsticks are long-lasting and transfer-proof?

One can explore options that offer long-lasting wear and are resistant to transferring, especially if looking for lipstick that stays put throughout the day.

3) What are the best bright or bold pink lipsticks for making a statement?

If one is aiming for a bold and vibrant look, inquire about lipsticks with bold pink shades that stand out, such as hot pink or fuchsia, to make a striking impression.