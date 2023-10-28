5 best long-lasting perfumes for women in 2023

Long-lasting perfumes for women are accompanied by captivating notes that leave both the wearer and those who pass by in a state of astonishment. The fragrances in which we invest should always be noticed, whether it's for work days, social nights, or gym sessions.

Long-lasting perfumes should always be prioritized, leaving a lasting impression without requiring frequent re-application as their most notable feature. Using Eau de Parfums is an excellent introduction to the realm of long-lasting perfumes.

If we compare Eau de Parfums with other concentrations, such as mist and toilettes, EDP has a higher oil concentration that allows a stronger projection and longer wear. In addition, fragrances containing potent elements like musk and wood will enhance the complexity of a fragrance.

We have compiled and shared some of our top 5 must-have long-lasting perfumes for women in 2023 from brands such as Christian Dior to Kayali, with retail prices ranging from $28 to $330.

Allegra Ma'magnifica Eau de Parfum to Beauty Eau De Parfum: 5 best must-have long-lasting perfumes for women in 2023

1) Christian Dior Oud Ispahan

Christian Dior's Oud Ispahan presents a captivating fragrance that exudes a profound, inviting, mysterious, and alluring scent. This perfume showcases Labdanum, rose, patchouli, saffron, oud, and sandalwood as its prominent notes. Additionally, the Oud Ispahan also emanates a potent floral essence.

To acquire this exquisite long-lasting perfume, the product is available on Christian Dior's official website, Amazon, and other beauty retailers priced at $330.

2) BVLGARI Allegra Ma'magnifica Eau de Parfum

Allegra Ma'magnifica Eau de Parfum by BVLGARI is a tribute and beauty to the warm aura of Italian women. The long-lasting perfume's essence comes with a woody floral essence. At the beginning of the perfume, it includes a sharp, musky edge for a moment, then ease off into florals. The main elements of this fragrance include bergamot, rose, patchouli, vanilla, and sandalwood.

Available on BVLGARI's official website, Harrods, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, and other beauty retailers priced at $260.

3) Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum

Valentino's Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum is a classic luxe fragrance that comes in a chic bottle. The scent arrangement of this long-lasting perfume is overpowered by Vanilla essence and is super versatile and could be easily worn every day. The primary constituents of this scent comprise Blackcurrant, bergamot, jasmine grandiflorum, and bourbon vanilla.

The product is available on Sephora, Macy's, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Kohl, and other beauty retailers priced at $130.

4) Calvin Klein Beauty Eau De Parfum

The Calvin Klein Beauty Eau De Parfum offers a fragrance that is both clean and sensual, infused with the delicate scent of jasmine. It's an ideal selection for those who possess a profound admiration for the true essence of jasmine. The keynotes of this exquisite fragrance include Ambrette, jasmine, and Virginia cedar.

The product is available on Amazon, Macy's, Walmart, Fragrantica, and other beauty retailers, priced at $28.98.

5) KAYALI Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 Eau de Parfum

The Kayali brand presents the Yum Pistachio Gelato 33 Eau de Parfum, which showcases an exclusive aroma comprising delectable elements of hazelnut and pistachio, expertly combined with rum to create an enticing initial impact. This fragrance's prominent Keynotes include pistachio, cotton candy, hazelnut, and whipped cream.

The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Harrods, Fragrantica, Feelunique, and other beauty retailers priced at $138.

Final thoughts

The world of long-lasting perfumes for women in 2023 offers a delightful array of fragrances to suit every occasion. From Christian Dior's Oud Ispahan to BVLGARI's Allegra Ma'magnifica, these scents leave a lasting impression.

These scents are designed to be long-lasting companions that can be used for various purposes, such as working, socializing, or even exercising. As Eau De Parfums tend to be super strong and longevity, considering them first is always a good option.