Aldi Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes: Release date, price, where to buy and all you need to know

Aldi recently introduced Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes, set to go on sale across Aldi store from August 23, 2023. The company also announced that each 16-ounce pack of the grapes will retail at $3.99.

The finished grapes come from the Fresh Farms brand, where the company also produces its regular Cotton Candy Grapes.

Once news of the frozen variant of the Cotton Candy Grapes was released, the product immediately went viral on various social media sites like Reddit.

Aldi Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes will be available for as long as stocks last

The product is only available till stocks last

Cotton candies are a spun and woven confectionary item made entirely of sugar. It also contains some amount of food coloring and flavoring. The melt-in-the-mouth candy gets its name from the light and fluffy texture that makes it resemble cotton.

For the frozen cotton candy grapes, fresh grapes are collected when ripe and then they in a "from field to frozen" manner, as suggested by the bright pink packaging of this new product.

The company has not yet specified whether this product is here to stay or whether it will only be available for a limited time. As of now, it is only available while supplies last. The product code for the frozen cotton candy grapes is 710776.

In addition, the company has announced that the products are in limited quantities, so they may not be available in all stores. Prices may also vary by location.

Details about other products of the company

The company has other products as well

Every other week, Aldi picks 6 of their favorite items and offers them to customers at super low prices at no extra cost.

Furthermore, they publish a new selection of deals every Thursday and Sunday on their website. Regular customers can browse their full selection or use the sidebar to view the offers in a specific department.

The franchise has a reputation for focusing on everyday food. Shoppers unfamiliar with the store may be surprised to learn that they can also find items such as European chocolate, smoked salmon, almond milk, award-winning cheeses, and quinoa along with other regular items.

Further details about the company

It is an American chain of stores

Aldi is a chain of discount stores owned by a German company called Albrecht Discounts, which started operating in Germany in 1948. The company stocks almost all of its own brand products, which are offered at very low prices thanks to exclusive agreements with suppliers, many of which are large manufacturers.

In 1962, they adopted the name Aldi, short for Albrecht-Diskont, which translates to "Albrecht's Discount" in English.

The company is a global discount retailer with more than 6,520 stores in 11 countries.