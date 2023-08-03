Ozempic and Mounjaro, both manufactured by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Co., respectively, have become popular weight loss drugs, particularly for individuals with Type 2 diabetes. However, recent developments have raised concerns about potential severe side effects, including gastroparesis or "stomach paralysis." A personal injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan, has filed a lawsuit against the drug manufacturers, alleging a failure to adequately warn patients of the risks associated with these medications.

The case revolves around Jaclyn Bjorklund, a patient who experienced severe gastrointestinal issues after taking both drugs as prescribed by her doctor. This article examines the controversy surrounding Ozempic and Mounjaro, focusing on their side effects and the ongoing lawsuit.

Ozempic Side Effects

Ozempic is a widely used medication for individuals with Type 2 diabetes, known for its additional benefits as a weight loss drug. However, experts have raised concerns about its potential side effects. One significant issue is its impact on gastrointestinal functioning. Ozempic works by mimicking a natural hormone, GLP-1, which slows down the passage of food through the stomach, leading to a feeling of fullness for a longer duration.

Stomach Paralysis Symptoms Associated with the Drug

The controversy surrounding Ozempic and Mounjaro centers on their potential to cause gastroparesis or "stomach paralysis."

Gastroparesis is a condition in which food movement from the stomach to the small intestine slows down or stops, even without any physical blockage. The symptoms of gastroparesis include discomfort, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, and malnutrition.

In severe cases, patients may require hospitalization due to excessive vomiting, leading to complications like losing teeth, as seen in the case of Jaclyn Bjorklund.

The weight loss drug works by imitating GLP-1, a natural hormone that slows the flow of food through the stomach. (Andres Ayrton/ Pexels)

The Lawsuit and Allegations

Morgan & Morgan, a personal injury law firm, filed a lawsuit against Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Co., accusing the companies of "failure to warn" patients about the potential side effects of Ozempic and Mounjaro.

The suit also claims that the severity of gastrointestinal events associated with these drugs was downplayed by the manufacturers. Paul Pennock and Jonathan Sedgh, the lead attorneys in the case, represent Jaclyn Bjorklund, who allegedly experienced severe gastroparesis symptoms after taking both medications as prescribed for about a year and a half.

Rising Concerns and Ongoing Investigations

The lawsuit brought forward by Jaclyn Bjorklund is not an isolated incident. Morgan & Morgan has reported receiving over 500 inquiries from clients across 45 states, all claiming injuries allegedly caused by various weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Mounjaro. The severity and persistence of the gastrointestinal issues experienced by the claimants have led some to suffer debilitating and disabling conditions.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly acknowledged gastrointestinal events as known side effects of GLP-1-class drugs. They stated that these effects are generally mild to moderate and short-lived. Other risk factors like overweight/obesity, gender, virus infection, and nervous system diseases may also contribute to the risk of gastroparesis.

FDA's Confirmation and Warnings

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged receiving reports of semaglutide-related gastroparesis. (Sora Shimazaki/ Pexels)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged receiving reports of gastroparesis associated with semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic) and liraglutide (the active ingredient in Mounjaro). According to the agency, some cases documented adverse events that were not recovered even after discontinuing the respective products. However, the FDA has not officially determined whether the reported cases of gastroparesis were solely caused by the weight-loss drugs or if there were other contributing factors.

The lawsuit against Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Co. over the potential side effects of Ozempic and Mounjaro raises serious concerns about patient safety. The allegations highlight the need for adequate warnings and clear communication of the risks associated with weight loss medications.

As the case unfolds, it is essential for the medical community and regulatory authorities to closely monitor the long-term effects of these drugs and address any potential risks to patient's health.

Patients, too, should be aware of the possible side effects and consult their healthcare providers before starting any weight loss medication to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.