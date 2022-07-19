When is Ovo Fest 2022? High ticket prices leave fans fuming

Canadian singer and rapper Drake announced the lineup for the October World Weekend billed as the Road to the OVO fest tour earlier this month. The three-day long concert slated to be held on July 28, July 29, and on August 1 will take place in Toronto, and the tickets for the festival are available through Live Nation. However, the ticket prices for the 2022 iteration of the fest are through the roof, and fans are enraged about how expensive the tickets for the Toronto fest are.

Announcing the lineup for the fest in a social media post, Drake wrote:

“OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come.”

This year's announcement comes nearly a month after the release of Drake's recent album, Honestly, Nevermind.

OVO Fest 2022 Toronto Lineup and Ticket prices: A galaxy of stars are scheduled to perform

The three-day long concert will feature several artists, including Drake himself. As an exciting addition, the three-day show will also see a reunion of Young Money featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne. The lineup also features Chris Brown and Lil Baby, among others. According to a post shared by Drake, October World Weekend or OO Fest 2022 Toronto edition will take place at the following venues:

July 28: All Canadian North Stars at History Stage

July 29: Chris Brown and Lil Baby at Budweiser Stage

August 1: Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj Young Money Reunion at Budweiser Stage

Tickets for the October World Weekend are available via Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Through Live Nation, the General Admission or lawn seating prices begin from $750.19 each. Better seats like the General Admission Floor and sectioned seating range from $1,775 to nearly $2,100.

Fans react to the expensive ticket prices for the Ovo Fest 2022 Toronto edition

Fans have taken to Twitter expressing their rage and frustration of how expensive the tickets for the OVO 2022 festival are.

Ian C. @icmosha When you’ve spent $2000 on an OVO fest ticket

When you’ve spent $2000 on an OVO fest tickethttps://t.co/M4FNfMmesj

Russell Left Hook🇯🇲 @ChefOrrin My budget and bills looking at these OvOFest tickets My budget and bills looking at these OvOFest tickets 😭😭 https://t.co/YYzEjyQN4o

Ahmed🇸🇴 @big_business_ A lot of awkward convos with the landlord after paying for OVOFest tickets A lot of awkward convos with the landlord after paying for OVOFest tickets https://t.co/mW6hGdMWEj

Pastor Kyle. @itsqail Everyone excited for OVOfest until they gotta pay 6 bills for lawn seats Everyone excited for OVOfest until they gotta pay 6 bills for lawn seats

Papa Jollof 🇸🇱 @Radelasoul My wallet looking at these OVO fest ticket prices like My wallet looking at these OVO fest ticket prices like https://t.co/4uwVu4k8lq

NS🤧 @gloryboyns Paying that much for OVO fest you better be able to take one of Lil Wayne’s dreads home Paying that much for OVO fest you better be able to take one of Lil Wayne’s dreads home

AquaREALN!GGA @moyyaaaaaa If you’re going to ovo fest do us all a favour and go live If you’re going to ovo fest do us all a favour and go live

Obi Wan’s Mom @dawandalorian If Ticketmaster really think they could charge me $750 for OVO fest lawn tickets they best be performing on MY lawn. If Ticketmaster really think they could charge me $750 for OVO fest lawn tickets they best be performing on MY lawn.

J🫤CKBOY @JackboySk people who’ve never left the country before spending 1k+ on ovo fest tickets people who’ve never left the country before spending 1k+ on ovo fest tickets

This is not the first time OVO fest ticket prices have been expensive

The last OVO Fest in 2019 featured a lineup of artists including B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V, with special guests Cardi B, Offset, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and Tyga, among others.

Previous reports highlight that Drake's fans were upset in 2019 as the ticket prices were expensive back then too, as they were priced between $50 and $2500. However, the festival seems to have not heard its fan's previous rants about the exorbitant ticket pices.

Since 2010, the fest is held every year in Drake's hometown Toronto. The first edition of the festival featured Eminem, who performed his verse from their hit collaboration Forever, and Jay Z, who performed Run This Town.

