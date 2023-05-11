"Are you having a restock?": Enraged shoppers ask after HM x Mugler collection sold out in minutes

The H&M x Mugler collection is designed by Mugler's creative director Casey Cadwallader. It pays homage to some of Thierry Mugler's iconic designs from the 80s and 90s with a modern twist. The collection includes gender-fluid accessories such as gloves, tights, bags, scarves, and body chains along with apparel like spiraled jeans, dresses, and jackets. The prices range from $49.99 to $749.

The collection was released in online and offline stores on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 7 am. However, within just a few minutes, the collection went out of stock. Needless to say, fans who couldn't get their hands on the collection were disappointed and took to social media to ask if the brand plans to restock the collection.

Fan's comments on H&M Instagram post (Image via H&M Instagram)

Frustrated fans only want to know when the HM x Mugler collection will be restocked

The Mugler collection is a dynamic showcase of the Mugler world today and the intriguing ways that Casey Cadwallader, Mugler's creative director, has reimagined the brand's signature styles. The collection is a tribute to Manfred Thierry Mugler's legacy and impact on modern fashion. Due to the concept behind the collection and the designs, all the fashionistas loved the new drop.

However, much to all of their disappointment, almost immediately after the launch, the whole Mugler collection went out of stock. Frustrated with the matter, fans are overflowing H&M's Instagram post with their comments with just one question - will there be a restock? Some are wondering if the Mugler collection will drop in certain regions and others are asking the brand for a quick restock.

More about the HM x Mugler collection

To promote the Mugler collection, H&M enlisted some major A-list talent. They unveiled a lookbook of the collection featuring models Mariacarla Boscono and Jerry Hall. The brand staged a dramatic fashion show in New York with Irina Shayk and Pamela Anderson in the front row.

The Creative Director of Mugler, Casey Cadwallader said:

"This collection is a watershed moment for the house of Mugler – a chance for us to celebrate our history and the pieces that we are beloved for today. The collaboration includes many of our signatures, from catsuits and bodycon dresses to tailoring, denim and beautiful, bold jewellery and accessories."

Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M's Creative advisor said:

"Casey and the Mugler team have been incredibly generous in offering up so many of the house’s classics and signatures, which shoppers will recognise from the runway and red carpet. The collection encapsulates the H&M ethos of sharing great fashion and democratizing design. Every piece is an icon.”

H&M designer collaborations have always been highly anticipated by fans and this time is no different. Unfortunately, the Mugler collection is currently out of stock, but fans are hopeful that they might see a restock soon.

