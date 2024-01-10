The best nude lipsticks have been a staple in every makeup enthusiast's collection. These best nude lipsticks come in versatile shades effortlessly that complement various looks, providing a timeless and sophisticated finish. The best nude lipsticks mimic the lips' natural color and offer a subtle, understated look.

They come in various hues, ranging from soft beige and peachy tones to deeper browns and mauves. The beauty of the best nude lipsticks lies in their ability to enhance the natural lip color, creating a polished and refined appearance.

The best nude lipsticks are versatile, complementing various bold and subtle makeup looks. Their day-to-night transition effortlessly adapts to different occasions, making them practical for busy individuals. Furthermore, nude lipsticks, particularly in matte or satin finishes, radiate professional elegance, offering a polished look suitable for the workplace without being overly attention-grabbing.

Here are the 7 best nude lipsticks to look out for in 2024.

Best nude lipsticks to look out for in 2024

1) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk ($25)

Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk is a cult favorite, offering a luxurious matte finish in a warm, pink-nude shade, perfect for a timeless and sophisticated look.

Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Creamy texture Limited shade range Chic packaging

2) Pat McGrath Labs SatinAllure Lipstick in Skinsane 2' ($30)

Pat McGrath Labs SatinAllure Lipstick in "Skinsane 2" is a luxurious and pigmented nude lipstick with a satin finish that enhances the lips with a sophisticated touch.

Pat McGrath Labs SatinAllure Lipstick in "Skinsane 2" is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Luxurious formula High price point Rich pigmentation

3) MAC Matte Lipstick in Whirl ($23)

MAC Matte Lipstick in Whirl (Image via MAC Cosmetics official website)

MAC Matte Lipstick in Whirl is a popular choice known for its deep, rosy-nude hue, offering a matte finish that complements a range of skin tones. It provides long-lasting and comfortable wear, making it a go-to for those seeking a trendy yet versatile lip color.

MAC Matte Lipstick in Whirl is available on the brand's official and Ulta Beauty websites.

Pros Cons Versatile shade Drying sensation Matte finish

4) Glossier Ultralip High Shine Lipstick in Trench ($18)

Glossier's Ultralip in Trench is the best nude lipstick for its high shine and versatility. It offers a natural, glossy finish that effortlessly enhances any look. Glossier's Ultralip in Trench is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons High shine formula Limited shade range Versatile nude shade

5) Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Worthy ($20)

Rare Beauty's "Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Worthy" stands out with its long-lasting formula, providing a rich, warm nude hue suitable for various skin tones. Selena Gomez's line combines precision application with a comfortable matte finish, making it a standout choice for a sophisticated and enduring nude lip look.

Rare Beauty's "Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Worthy" is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Long lasting formula Limited shade range Versatile shade

6) Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick in Shore ($38)

Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick in Shore stands out as the best nude lipstick for its luxurious satin finish that provides a velvety texture. The shade "Shore" offers a universally flattering warm nude, making it versatile for various skin tones and occasions. At the same time, its long-lasting formula ensures a comfortable and polished look throughout the day.

Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick in Shore is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Luxurious satin finish Premium price Long lasting formula

7) The Lip Bar Matte Liquid Lipstick in Savage ($13)

Lip Bar Matte Liquid Lipstick in Savage stands out as the best nude lipstick with its bold yet sophisticated shade, seamlessly complementing diverse skin tones. Its long-lasting formula and comfortable wear make it a standout choice, adding a touch of confidence and glamour to any makeup look.

Lip Bar Matte Liquid Lipstick in Savage is available on Target's online store.

Pros Cons Bold and versatile shade Limited availability Long-lasting formula

The best nude lipsticks of 2024 are not just about following trends; they are also about enhancing the beauty routine with timeless elegance. These best nude lipsticks add charm to the makeup bag, offering endless possibilities for day-to-day wear and special occasions. Whether one opts for high-end or drugstore options, finding the best nude lipsticks is the perfect way to elevate the makeup look in the new year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Which nude lipstick shade is in trend?

Rosy nudes are the nude lipstick shade in trend in 2024.

2) Which is the most popular nude lipstick?

Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk is the most popular nude lipstick of every beauty enthusiast.

3) Which lipstick shade is natural?

A natural lipstick shade typically mimics the color of the lips, ranging from soft pink nude to beige nude tones, providing a subtle and understated look.