7 perfect red lipsticks to amp up your look this Christmas 

Red lipsticks are a timeless classic that never goes out of style, and what better way to make a statement than with a bold red lip? They are especially perfect for the festive Christmas month. Not only do they add a touch of glamour to the look, but they also symbolize the warmth and joy of the season.

Red lipsticks bring a touch of classic elegance, effortlessly elevating festive outfits for holiday parties or family gatherings. Infused with festive vibes, red symbolizes joy and celebration, instantly putting one in the holiday spirit. With a wide range of shades, from deep reds to vibrant hues, red lipsticks offer versatile options, ensuring a perfect match for every skin tone and personal style on any Christmas occasion.

When selecting ideal red lipsticks for Christmas, prioritize a long-lasting formula to endure extended celebrations, hydrating ingredients to combat winter dryness, and seek high pigmentation for a bold and vibrant color payoff, ensuring the festive look stays flawless throughout the day or evening.

Here are the 7 perfect red lipsticks to amp up the Christmas look.

1) MAC Ruby Woo ($23)

MAC Ruby Woo stands as an enduring icon in the world of beauty, renowned for its status as a classic matte red lipstick that universally captivates with its timeless appeal. This beloved shade transcends trends, making it a staple that effortlessly complements and enhances the natural beauty of individuals across all skin tones. MAC Ruby Woo is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Iconic matte finish Potential dryness Long lasting formula

2) YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Velvet Radical in 307 Fiery Spice ($36)

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Velvet Radical in 307 Fiery Spice is a luxurious matte lipstick that combines intense color with a velvety texture. The shade 307, Fiery Spice, offers a bold and sophisticated red hue, delivering long-lasting, comfortable wear for a statement lip.

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Velvet Radical in 307 Fiery Spice is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Luxurious formula Limited shade range Long-lasting formula

3) Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid in 999 ($45)

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid in shade 999 is a luxurious liquid lipstick that combines intense color with a long-lasting, shimmering finish. Infused with a sequin-like sparkle, this iconic red shade from Dior adds a touch of glamour and sophistication to any look, making it the perfect choice for a festive and radiant holiday appearance.

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid in 999 is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Intense color Limited shade range Long-lasting formula

4) Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-Proof Lipstick in Miss America ($23)

Huda Beauty's Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-Proof Lipstick in Miss America offers a vibrant and timeless red shade with a lightweight, matte finish. Known for its transfer-proof formula, this lipstick provides intense color payoff while ensuring comfortable and long-lasting wear for a bold and confident look.

Huda Beauty's Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Transfer-Proof Lipstick in Miss America is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Vibrant and long-lasting color Drying sensation Transferproof formula

5) Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP ($29)

Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in "The MVP" is a highly pigmented and long-lasting liquid lipstick with a velvety texture. Its rich, deep shade adds a touch of sophistication to any look, providing a bold and glamorous finish that lasts throughout the day or night.

Fenty Beauty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in The MVP is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Highly pigmented Premium price Long-lasting

6) Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrait in 854 Rouge Puissant ($55)

Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrait in 854 Rouge Puissant is a luxurious and intensely pigmented liquid lipstick. This deep red shade, named Rouge Puissant, offers a velvety matte finish, long-lasting wear, and a rich color payoff, making it a sophisticated choice for a bold and glamorous look.

Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrait in 854 Rouge Puissant is available on the brand's official website and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Luxurious formula Limited shade range Intense pigmentation

7) Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick in 505 Janet Rust ($47)

Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick in 505 Janet Rust is a luxurious satin-finish lipstick that combines rich pigmentation with a smooth and hydrating formula. The shade "Janet Rust" offers a sophisticated and warm red hue, providing a timeless elegance for any occasion.

Gucci Beauty Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick in 505 Janet Rust is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Luxurious formula Limited shade range Rich pigmentation Premium price

This Christmas, embrace the holiday spirit with a swipe of red lipstick. Whether one prefers a matte finish, a velvety texture, or a classic creamy formula, there's a red lipstick out there to suit the style. Make a statement, spread the joy, and celebrate the season with a festive red lip that will undoubtedly turn heads at any holiday gathering.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Which is the best red color lipstick?

"Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in 999 boasts a rich, true red shade with long-lasting wear, making it a standout choice among the best red lipstick shades.

2) How do I find my shade of red lipstick?

Choose warm red lipsticks with orangey undertones if you have warm skin tones, and opt for cool, blue-toned reds if you have cooler undertones to complement your natural complexion.

3) Do red lipsticks suit everyone?

Red lipstick, universally flattering for all skin tones, stands alone as a color that, when appropriately matched, complements everyone, unlike hot pink, purple, or orange, though its universal appeal doesn't diminish the skill required to wear it effectively.