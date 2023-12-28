Burgundy lipsticks, a rich and full-bodied color reminiscent of the famed wine from a region in France, have transcended their vinous origins to become a timeless and luxurious hue in cosmetics. Burgundy lipsticks, in particular, have carved a niche for themselves in the beauty world, offering a sophisticated touch that effortlessly complements various skin tones.

Burgundy lipsticks stand out for their universal flattery, catering to a diverse range of skin tones with shades that enhance natural beauty. Burgundy lipsticks' versatile palette, from deep wine-inspired tones to muted berries, allows individuals to express style for any occasion. Bold and confident, burgundy lipsticks make a lasting impression while seamlessly complementing various makeup looks, from minimalistic to dramatic, without overpowering the overall aesthetic.

Burgundy lipsticks impart a sense of warmth and allure to the wearer. The deep red tones add a touch of mystery and sensuality, creating a classic and timeless appearance. The color has the power to enhance the natural curves of the lips, making them look fuller and more defined. The velvety texture of burgundy lipsticks also contributes to a polished and sophisticated finish.

Burgundy lipsticks are a go-to for elegant formal events, adding glamour to black-tie affairs and sophisticated galas. Ideal for date nights, the rich hue creates a sultry allure, while the deep, warm tones make them perfect for fall and winter celebrations, adding a festive touch. Burgundy lipsticks are embraced by fashion enthusiasts, burgundy lips make a bold statement at trendy events and runway shows, effortlessly complementing chic outfits.

Here are the 13 best burgundy lipsticks to wear in 2024.

1) GUCCI Velvet Matte Lipstick 510 Joanna Burgundy ($47)

GUCCI Velvet Matte Lipstick in shade 510 Joanna Burgundy is a luxurious choice, offering a rich and velvety texture. This deep burgundy hue delivers a sophisticated matte finish, embodying elegance and style in a single swipe.

GUCCI Velvet Matte Lipstick 510 Joanna Burgundy is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Luxurious texture Higher price point Matte finish

2) HUDA BEAUTY Power Bullet Matte Lipstick - Ladies Night ($27)

HUDA BEAUTY's Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in "Ladies Night" is a bold and luxurious choice, offering a deep, sultry burgundy shade. The matte finish provides a sophisticated look, making it perfect for an evening out or any occasion that demands an elegant touch.

HUDA BEAUTY Power Bullet Matte Lipstick - Ladies Night is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Rich color payoff Potentially drying Matte finish

3) GUERLAIN Rouge G Refillable Lipstick- 888 Burgundy Red Matte ($36)

GUERLAIN's Rouge G Refillable Lipstick in 888 Burgundy Red Matte is a luxurious and sophisticated lip color. The refillable design adds sustainability to the allure of the deep, matte burgundy shade, offering a timeless and bold statement for those seeking elegance in their beauty routine.

GUERLAIN's Rouge G Refillable Lipstick in 888 Burgundy Red Matte is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Luxurious design Limited color range Sustainable refill design

4) DANESSA MYRICKS BEAUTY Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette- Dew it Flirty ($32)

Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette in "Dew it Flirty" by Danessa Myricks Beauty is a versatile makeup essential designed for a radiant, dewy finish on both cheeks and lips. This palette offers a harmonious blend of flirty shades, providing a seamless and luminous touch to the makeup routine.

Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette in "Dew it Flirty" by Danessa Myricks Beauty is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Radiant finish Limited color range Versatile finish

5) MAKE UP FOR EVER Rouge Artist For Ever Matte 24HR Longwear Liquid Lipstick - 446 - Timeless Burgundy - deep rose red ($25)

MAKE UP FOR EVER's Rouge Artist For Ever Matte 24HR Longwear Liquid Lipstick in the shade 446, named "Timeless Burgundy," offers a deep rose-red hue for a lasting and matte finish.

MAKE UP FOR EVER Rouge Artist For Ever Matte 24HR Longwear Liquid Lipstick - 446 - Timeless Burgundy - deep rose red is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Long-lasting wear Drying sensation Matte finish

6) NUDESTIX Magnetic Matte Lip Color - Burgundy ($27)

NUDESTIX Magnetic Matte Lip Color in Burgundy offers a rich, bold hue with a matte finish, providing a long-lasting, statement-making lip look. NUDESTIX Magnetic Matte Lip Color Burgundy is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Matte Finish Limited shade range Convenient pencil design

7) VALENTINO Rosso Valentino High Pigment Refillable Lipstick 199A Deep Nude ($30)

Valentino Rosso High Pigment Refillable Lipstick in the shade 199A Deep Nude offers a sophisticated and versatile lip color with a refillable design, combining style with sustainability. VALENTINO Rosso Valentino High Pigment Refillable Lipstick 199A Deep Nude is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Sophisticated shade Limited shade range High pigmented

8) SEPHORA COLLECTION Rouge Lacquer Long-Lasting Lipstick 30 Goddess - burgundy ($15)

SEPHORA COLLECTION Rouge Lacquer Long-Lasting Lipstick in the shade "30 Goddess" offers a deep burgundy hue for a stylish and enduring lip color. SEPHORA COLLECTION Rouge Lacquer Long-Lasting Lipstick 30 Goddess - burgundy is available in Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Long lasting formula Requires reapplication Rich burgundy shade

9) Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick - Board Memb'r - burgundy red ($20)

Fenty Icon "Board Memb'r" offers a burgundy red hue in a semi-matte finish, exemplifying Fenty Beauty's commitment to bold and versatile lip colors. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick - Board Memb'r - burgundy red is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Refillable design Matte finish Semi-matte finish

10) Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Transfer-Proof Lipstick 943 Forever Shock - a burgundy ($45)

A luxurious burgundy shade, Dior's Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Transfer-Proof Lipstick in 943 Forever Shock combines timeless elegance with long-lasting wear for a transfer-proof and vibrant lip color. Dior Rouge Dior Forever Liquid Transfer-Proof Lipstick 943 Forever Shock - a burgundy is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Long-lasting elegance Premium price point Luxurious formula

11) Clinique Almost Lipstick - Black Honey ($24)

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey is a cult-favorite lip color known for its sheer, universally flattering tint. This iconic product provides a hint of color that enhances the natural lip tone, making it suitable for various skin shades and everyday wear. Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Moisturizing formula Shorter wear time Versatile

12) PAT McGRATH LABS MatteTrance Lipstick McMenamy 200 - deep burgundy ($39)

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in McMenamy 200 is a deep burgundy shade, offering a luxurious and bold matte finish for a statement lip look. Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in McMenamy 200 is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Luxurious finish Matte texture Intense color

13) Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick Star Power - cool burgundy ($26)

Kosas' Star Power lipstick offers a cool burgundy shade that combines a nourishing satin finish with a weightless feel. This lipstick provides a rich, elegant color suitable for various occasions. Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick Star Power - cool burgundy is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Lightweight Transfers easily Luxurious formula

Burgundy lipsticks are more than just a cosmetic choice; they are a symbol of sophistication and timeless beauty. Embrace the allure of this deep red hue in 2024, and let the lips tell a story of confidence, elegance, and undeniable style.