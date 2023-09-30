Everything to know about Jane Iredale’s lip and cheek stain in pink packaging for breast cancer awareness

Jane Iredale has launched its limited edition Forever You Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain as a part of its Caring and Giving initiative. The lip and cheek stain is available in a special pink packaging in honor of breast cancer awareness month, i.e. October.

Limited Edition Forever You Just Kissed® Lip and Cheek Stain (Image via janeiredale.com)

100% profits from every purchase of the limited-edition lip and cheek stain will be given towards supporting people undergoing cancer treatment, via a partnership with Look Good Feel Better- a national, non-profit charity that is dedicated to improving the self-esteem, confidence, and appearance of individuals undergoing cancer treatment. The charity teaches beauty techniques to these individuals and helps them manage side effects pertaining to appearance.

The lip and cheek stain is a non-drying formula that retails for $32 on the Jane Iredale official website, starting October 2, 2023.

Jane Iredale's limited edition Lip and Cheek Stain is part of a Beauty of Breast Cancer initiative

The Jane Iredale Forever You Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain is a product that reacts to the body's natural chemistry and delivers a custom, long-lasting color in a soft pink shade.

Some of the benefits of this lip and cheek stain are that it is multipurpose and delivers a fresh pop of pink to the lips and cheeks. Moreover, its ability to react to the wearer’s body chemistry through its pH-activated formula enhances its color performance.

Additionally, the lip and cheek tint is infused with rich, natural botanicals such as :

Olive Oil: To soothe and soften the skin and lips as well as prevent trans-epidermal water loss

Avocado Oil: It helps the lips retain natural moisture

It helps the lips retain natural moisture Rose Flower Wax: It nourishes and moisturizes the lips revealing a supple appearance

The donations via this limited edition collection will support 20 monthly beauty education virtual workshops for people undergoing cancer treatment. It usually has an average of 245 participants, and one can expect the numbers to grow owing to the brand's Breast Cancer Awareness in Women campaign.

About the brand

Jane Iredale has been in the business of ‘clean beauty’ way before it became a fad in the beauty arena. The titular founder saw first-hand how conventional makeup products underestimated skin health.

Having worked as a casting director and producer, Iredale worked closely with actors who often struggled with skin problems due to heavy stage makeup. This made her wonder why makeup can't be good for the skin. With this ideology in mind, she revolutionized the beauty arena with a single product.

Jane's personal message on the website states:

"My goal is to make products that look good, feel good and are good for the skin."

Some of Jane Iredale's best-selling products include:

The Smooth Affair Brightening Face Primer ($52)- a skin-quenching, pore-minimizing primer.

a skin-quenching, pore-minimizing primer. The Pure Pressed Eyeshadow Palette ($48)- a talc-free, six-shade palette with shea butter-infused formulation.

a talc-free, six-shade palette with shea butter-infused formulation. The Beauty Prep Face Moisturizer ($47)- a formulation that enhances the performance of mineral makeup. It is infused with four organic Rose Stem Cell extracts to control trans-epidermal water loss.

The Jane Iredale limited edition Forever You Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain releases on October 2, 2023