Where to get Lip Smacker's Giant Lip Balm Vault: Price, products, and more details explored

Lip Smacker, popularly regarded as the world's first flavored lip balm, is celebrating fifty lovely years of providing the world with wonderful lip balms with its Giant Lip Balm Vault. The thought of fruity lip balms is exciting for all, given that lip balms are staple beauty nourishment for the lips, regardless of whether someone is into makeup or not.

Launched in 1973, the Lip Smackers pioneered the flavored lip balm fad. The latest announcement of the massive launch is welcome news for those who have been missing the candy-colored lip smackers. It also makes for a perfect gift for people who are into self-care.

The Giant Lip Balm Vault features fifty of Lip Smacker’s most iconic lip balm flavors and is currently available on Amazon at a retail price of $83.

What to expect inside Lip Smacker's Giant Lip Balm Vault?

It wasn’t until Lip Smacker introduced flavored lip balms in the 1970s that lip balms became a staple like they are today. The brand’s delicious-smelling flavors kicked off the flavored lip balm craze that had teens and adults wanting more.

To this day, the lip balm brand is credited with almost good-to-eat scents like Cherry Coke, Vanilla, Frappe, and the ones inspired by Disney characters like Frozen’s Elsa.

The lip balm brand’s 50th vault collection comes in a giant Strawberry Lip Smacker tube with a rainbow logo and a strap attached to it, making it an easy-to-carry accessory. This packaging is an ode to the brand's strawberry lip balm, which became an instant hit among people, making the brand popular.

Speaking about the vault collection and the occasion of completing fifty years, Lip Smacker’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Alice Chen, stated:

"Lip Smacker has always been about more than just lip balms -- it's about memories, self-expression, and a sense of nostalgia that brings smiles to people's faces."

Chen continued:

"From 1973 to now, our brand has left an indelible mark on individuals of all ages. We're incredibly proud of the legacy we've built and the impact we've had and are excited to continue delighting lips and hearts for many more years to come."

Since its debut, the lip balm brand has put a smile on multiple unchapped lips for fifty years. The balm consists of a special conditioning formula with multiple moisturizers and emollients to keep the lips moist, unchapped, and shiny.

This is the perfect deal for people who love nourished and moisturized lips, along with lip-smacking flavors and fragrances. Featuring vanilla, watermelon, Coca-Cola, cotton candy, and oatmeal cookie flavors, these iconic lip balms will take you back in time.

One gets not one or two but fifty flavors of the brand that nourish the lips, along with delicious smells and tastes ranging from fruity to fizzy flavor combinations. Moreover, the pink tube packaging allows one to carry these lip balms wherever they go.

Retailing for $83 on Amazon, this is a steal deal for people who are true fans of the iconic brand and for people who love a good lip balm. A treat for individuals who like indulging in flavored lip balms, this giant lip balm vault is a cleverly nostalgic way to celebrate fifty years of the brand.