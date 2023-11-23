5 most cost-effective drugstore lipsticks to avail under $25

Cost-effective drugstore lipsticks can be the most convenient and suitable lip color one can have for this winter season. These brilliant finds are worth every penny as they are super underrated and many of us are unaware of them. Finding a signature lip color can be quite expensive so having a drugstore alternative that one can keep in their work tote bag, gym bag, or in a tiny night-out baguette purse is a perfect choice.

Before heading out to check the list, Sportskeeda has kept in mind to surf down some of the top 5 must-have cost-effective drugstore lipsticks under $25 that anyone can easily avail and feel pretty and confident among themselves. These drugstore lipsticks range from Milani to Rimmel all available affordably on many online beauty retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens Gosupps, and much more. The price range of these lip colors is $6-$13.

NYX Professional Makeup to Flower Cosmetics: Top 5 must-have cost-effective drugstore lipsticks to avail under $25

1) Milani Color Statement Lipstick

The color statement lipstick from Milani is a moisturizing lipstick that gives ultra-comfortable wear. Six shades of daring range of vibrant color lipsticks are available in colors such as Plum Rose, to Best Red. These lip colors are a total of 22 shades. The lipstick is completely cruelty-free and infused with rich nourishing vitamins like vitamins A and C. Milani Color Statement Lipstick is available on Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for 6.99.

2) Maybelline New York Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick

The Maybelline New York Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick is their first-ever oil-in-stick lipstick that contains 60% reflective oils for an irresistible shine and ultra-rich coverage. The pigments of this cost-effective drugstore lipstick are highly sophisticated with a high shine effect, that provides a glossy lipstick coverage delivering a lustrous and indulgent finish. The Maybelline's Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick is available on Amazon, Walmart, CVS, and other beauty retailers for $13.49.

3) Flower Cosmetics Petal Pout Velvet Matte Lip Color

The Petal Pout Velvet Matte Lip Color from Flower Cosmetics offers a unique intense color playoff just applying a single swipe can do wonders. This cost-effective drugstore lipstick comes with healthy antioxidants and high-color pigments. They help condition & protect the lips. The Flower Cosmetics Petal Pout Velvet Matte Lip Color is available on Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $7.99.

4) NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick

The NYX Professional Makeup's Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick is a waterproof, liquid drugstore lipstick that comes infused with avocado oil and Vitamin E. This cost-effective drugstore lipstick presents vivid shades that deliver a super creamy color that is longer to wear. This highly super-pigmented lipstick color turns out opaque quickly and dries off to a matte-like texture. NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick is available on Amazon, Walmart, CVS, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $8.

5) Rimmel Provocalips 16HR Kissproof Lip Color

The Rimmel's 16HR Kissproof lip color is a highly impactful lipstick that ensures it stays on for a long time. This cost-effective drugstore lipstick is truly smudge-proof and presents a unique shine after the first application. The products offer up to 16 different shade ranges that can also suit well on mature skin types. Rimmel Provocalips 16HR Kissproof Lip Colour is available on Amazon, Walmart, Walgreens, and other beauty retailers for $7.49.

These top 5 cost-effective drugstore lipsticks under $25 offer various shades and formulations to cater to various preferences. From Milani's Color Statement Lipstick providing ultra-comfortable wear to Maybelline's Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick delivering irresistible shine, these affordable options stand out in quality and style. Embrace the affordability without compromising on the vibrant and long-lasting qualities these lipsticks bring to your makeup routine.