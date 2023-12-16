7 best lip plumpers to get pout-perfect lips in 2023

Lip plumpers nowadays have become a wider range of beauty standards for quite some time. If one notices people are going beyond just to achieve their dreamy, fuller lips in no time. Many follow procedures such as getting permanent lip fillers from doctors or overlining with lip pencils.

But to achieve a safe gateway to this fantasy beauty trend, it's best to trust lip plumpers and give them a shot so one can achieve a voluptuous pout in the comfort of one's home.

Sportskeeda's team has noted some of the top 7 must-have lip plumpers to easily get pout-perfect lips. From some famous brands such as Too Faced to Soap and Glory to help readers select their preferred range of lip plumpers for the holiday season of 2023.

These exquisite lip plumpers can be conveniently purchased from various online beauty retailers such as Amazon, GoSupps, FeelsUnique, Ulta Sephora, and more. The price range for the lip plumpers ranges from $7 to $26.

Fenty Beauty to Huda Beauty: Top 7 must-have lip plumpers to get pout-perfect lips

1) Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper

The lip plumping injection from Too Faced offers a long-lasting effect that doesn't require to be reapplied multiple times. The lip gloss has the properties to build itself to plump up the lips visibly. It comes in 5 exotic shades: maximum dose, cotton candy kisses, yummy bear, creamsicle tickle, and blueberry buzz.

This lip plumper gives an instant tingling sensation, proving its effect by showcasing maximum plumping technology. The product is available at Sephora, Target, Nordstrom, Gosupps, and other beauty retailers for $16.

PROS CONS 1. Hydration and nourishment 1. Strong tingling sensation 2. Long-lasting effect 3. Non-sticky or clumpy

2) e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Plumping Gloss

e.I.f. Cosmetics, a well-known drugstore brand that's known for its cost-friendly beauty products, also offers a lip-plumping gloss. The lip plumper provides a cool, hydrating, glossy effect on the lips, leaving them completely moisturized for the entire day.

The formula of this lip gloss contains vitamin E and coconut oil that ensures the moisture is kept intact even after the glossy serum fades away. The product is available on Amazon, Target, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $7.

PROS CONS 1. Plumping properties give a cooling and soothing effect 1. No clear gloss shade for everyday wear 2. Sheer-gloss with pigmented colors

3) Lorac Holy Lips Plumping Serum

The lip-plumping serum from Lorac Holy showcases a unique, voluptuous, lightweight serum to give the extra pout effect. Its lip-plumping benefits come from marula oil, coconut oil, mango seed butter, Green tea oil & vitamin C. All these splendid ingredients help to improve the texture of one's lip by maintaining its luscious appearance.

Lorac Holy Lips Plumping Serum is available on Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Amazon, Walmart, Macy's, GoSupps, and other beauty retailers for $20.

PROS CONS 1. No discomfort or irritation in the gloss formula 1. Scented glazed donuts essence (not liked by everyone) 2. Teardrop-shaped tip for excellent coverage

4) Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

Fenty Beauty's famous Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper offers an irresistible lip shine with its innovative plump job complex properties. The lip plumper comes enriched with ginger and capsicum pepper extract that gently titillates and gives it fuller-looking, plumped-up lips.

It contains Vitamin E and shea butter to make sure the lips are hydrated to keep the moisture intact. This Gloss Bomb lip luminizer comes in 6 gorgeous shades, from Glass Sipper to Lemon Lava. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Kohls, and other beauty retailers for $26.

PROS CONS 1. Comfortable and lightweight nourishment 1. Light peach scent 2. Long-wear 3. Instant plumping effect

5) Huda Beauty Silk Balm Spicy Thermo Plumping lip balm

This lip plumper from Huda Beauty offers a unique combination of lightweight, comfortable, and moisturizing formulas. The lip plumper provides a non-sticky residue containing smoothing and hydrating hyaluronic filling spheres. Its exotic ingredient, Sichuan pepper extract, works like magic in warming and swelling up the lips to give that dramatic pout lip a temporary effect.

Huda Beauty's Silk Balm Spicy Thermo Plumping lip balm is available on Amazon, Sephora, Feelsunique, and other beauty retailers for $25.

PROS CONS 1. Sheer-glossy shine 1. Extreme tingling sensation for chapped lips 2. 100% vegan and gluten-free 2. Available in only translucent shade

6) Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump

The Tarte Maracuja's Juicy Lip Plump is one of the most different versions of available lip plumpers in the beauty market. This particular lip plumper comes in a balm, pseudo-lipstick form. The product gives a great color payoff in just a single swipe. One can notice a sheer moisturized look on the lips.

The brand's long-wear, high-shine formula contains plant-based plumping agents infused with maracuja oil. The lip plumper is available on Amazon, Target, Sephora, and other beauty retailers for $24.

PROS CONS 1. 11 pigmented shades available 1. Only purchasable in small tube sizes 2. A high glossy sheen finish on the lips 3. Mint essence with no strong tingling or burns

7) Soap and Glory Sexy Mother Pucker XXL lip gloss

Soap and Glory's XXL lip-plumping gloss is the brand's best-selling item of all time. The lip gloss portrays a glossy, ultra-shiny, and fuller lip appearance in just 10 minutes. It also provides a chocolatier essence, but its buzzing sensation doesn't last for a long period of time.

This formula imparts a plush sensation to the lips, creating a cushiony effect enhanced by a glossy finish and a delicate allure. The product is available on Amazon, Target, Walgreens, GoSupps, and other beauty retailers for $14.

PROS CONS 1. High-end subtle glossy effect 1. Sensation doesn’t last too long 2. Chocolate flavoured essence

Achieving luscious, pout-perfect lip has become more accessible with a diverse range of lip plumpers. From Too Faced's long-lasting effects to Huda Beauty's unique thermo plumping balm, there's a variety to suit different preferences.

With prices ranging from $7 to $26, these top 7 lip plumpers offer a convenient and glamorous solution for enhancing your lips, making the holiday season 2023 even more vibrant.