7 best Korean lip products to achieve plump look 

Winter is here, and it's time to take extra care of one's lips with the best Korean lip products. Korean beauty brands offer both effective skincare and lip care products. The lip area is one of the most sensitive areas of the face. Therefore, it tends to get affected easily. During winter, the cold air and wind can chap the lips, and the lack of humidity can dry them out.

If dry lips aren't addressed, it can lead to split, bloody lips or even trigger cold sores. So, to take care of the lips, it is mandatory to have good lip products, and Korean brands would have some of the best. Here is the list of top Korean lip products to achieve a plump look.

Best Korean lip products for a plump look

1) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a popular Korean lip product designed to nourish and hydrate the lips. This sleeping mask would be a perfect choice if anyone wants juicy and plump lips overnight. It contains ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, hyaluronic acid, and a Berry Fruit Complex.

With ingredients like these, this Korean lip product deeply hydrates and moisturizes the lips, leaving them soft and smooth. It is available for $24 at the brand's official site.

2) Skin Food Tomato Jelly Lip Tint

This Korean lip product is a moisturizing jelly-like lip tint that adds a hint of color and shine to the lips. It is formulated with tomato extracts that help to moisturize and nourish the lips. It's sheer tint and hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, give that perfect plump lips for the winter.

It is available in various shades like Cherry Tomato, Orange Tomato, and many others. The product is available for $12 at the brand's official website.

3) ROM&ND Glasting Melting Balm

The ROM&ND Glasting Melting Balm is a top Korean lip product that acts as both makeup and lip care. It offers a transparent and smooth watery glow without feeling stuffy. This lip balm is made with various types of plant-based moisturizing oils which nourish the lips deeply and keep them moisturized for a longer time.

It comes in various shades, such as Coco Nude, Lovey Pink, Nougat Sand, and Kaya Fig. To get juicy and plump lips, purchase them for $17.90 from the brand's official site.

4) Etude House Ginger Sugar Essential Lip Balm

The Etude House Ginger Sugar Essential Lip Balm is a nourishing Korean lip product that contains ginger oil, sugar, shea butter, and beeswax. All these ingredients are highly beneficial to get plump lips. This product can be used as a lip mask as well as lip balm.

It has a nutrient-concentrated formula applied thickly on the lips, providing long-lasting moisture and care. It is highly moisturizing and hydrating, keeping the lips moist for longer. It is available for $5.92 at the brand's official site.

5) Dr.Ceuracle Vegan Kombucha Tea Lip Balm

The Dr. Ceuracle Vegan Kombucha Tea Lip Balm is a unique product, a vegan and cruelty-free lip balm. It contains a kombucha complex, fermented oil, olive-derived squalane, shea butter, and ceramide. All these elements offer intense moisturization and nourishment to the lips, which helps to get plump lips.

This lip product is formulated to strengthen the lip moisture barrier, providing deep hydration. The lip balm is available for $14 at Beauty Within.

6) NOONI Appleberry Lip Oil

The NOONI Appleberry Lip Oil is a Korean lip product designed to soothe and moisturize dry lips. This lip oil is saturated with apple water, mint extract, and a botanical oil blend rich in vitamins A, C, and E. All these elements help to moisturize the lips and provide antioxidants.

This lip product will give that instant plump lip look. The texture is very silky and non-sticky, perfect for everyday wear. The product is available for $9.60 on Amazon.

7) Peripera Ink Mood Glowy Lip Balm

This is another Korean lip product that acts as both makeup and lip care. The Peripera Ink Mood Glowy Lip Balm is a moisturizing tinted balm with a sheer color and hydrated, juicy lips. The lip balm is enriched with coconut oil, trehalose, and prickly pear extract to provide plump lips.

It is available in four colors: Pink Genre, Rose Thought, Mauve Promenade, and Coral Sunset. It is available for purchase on Amazon for $13.

All these Korean lip products mentioned are top quality and super effective, especially during the winter season. Get them now from the brands' official websites or retailers like Amazon and Olive Young.