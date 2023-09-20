Galderma C-Radical Defense Antioxidant Serum: Where to get, price, and more details explored

American-Swiss pharmaceutical company Galderma has introduced Galderma C-Radical Defense Antioxidant Serum, a non-tacky, scent-free, and non-irritating serum that is infused with a proprietary vitamin C (sodium ascorbate). Aside from L-ascorbic acid, the serum contains 14 essential antioxidants, making it a potent solution.

The brand is a pioneer in providing skin care solutions that involve treating skin problems and enhancing healthy skin. Its clinically tested skin care products help in the treatment of compromised skin barriers and offer rejuvenation to aging skin.

The serum is clinically proven to protect the skin against environmental stressors and combat free radicals and damage from blue light, pollution, and UV rays by supporting the skin’s ability to conserve elastin, revealing smoother and radiant-looking skin.

Those interested can buy the Galderma C-Radical Defense Antioxidant Serum on the Alastin portal for $178.

Vitamin C and Beyond: All about the Galderma C-Radical Defense Antioxidant Serum

Galderma is a pure-play dermatology category leader in ninety countries, wherein the brand delivers a science-based, innovative portfolio of premium flagship brands that span the spectrum of the dermatology market via dermatological skincare, injectable aesthetics, and therapeutic dermatology.

The new C-Radical Defense Antioxidant Serum is already garnering a lot of positive anticipation from skincare enthusiasts who have already started sharing reviews on social media.

A twelve-week clinical study by the brand showcased that subjects using this serum noticed an improvement in skin texture, luminosity, and skin tone, along with a reduced appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and photodamage within eight weeks of use. The brand claims that this serum reduces the effects of free radicals in the skin by up to 74%.

Alan D. Widgerow, Chief Scientific Officer at Galderma commented on this new formulation:

"The Alastin C-Radical Defense Antioxidant Serum offers an exceptional combination of benefits, proven by impressive clinical results. With its non-tacky, non-irritating, and scent-free formula, it helps protect against environmental stressors, while also preserving elastin to help deliver a brighter, more radiant-looking complexion.”

Apart from the benefits of using the Galderma C-Radical Defense Antioxidant Serum mentioned above, it also helps the skin defend itself against free radical damage by supporting elastin conservation. One will see remarkable changes in skin texture as the serum helps to reduce the appearance of redness and brown spots on the skin. It also offers protection against UV damage and environmental stressors.

Additionally, the serum supports the skin’s ability to stimulate collagen production, which prevents skin sagging and wrinkling.

Moreover, the newly launched serum is infused with miracle ingredients such as sodium ascorbate, a novel form of beloved Vitamin C, in an encapsulated delivery system that has shown remarkable stability with up to 20 times effective absorption.

It is also infused with green tea, which aids in the absorption of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and the regulation of antioxidant enzymes. In addition, the serum contains Physalis angulata, an anti-inflammatory ingredient that supports the skin’s ability to repair collagen and helps the skin fight free radicals.

The Galderma C-Radical Defense Antioxidant Serum is infused with unique antioxidants and encapsulated Vitamin C, offering multiple skin benefits and protection. The serum retails for $178 on the Alastin website.