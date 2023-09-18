At what time should one apply Hyaluronic serum? 5 best luxury serums explored 

Hyaluronic serums hold a significant place in the world of luxury serums, and while serums like retinol and Vitamin C can work their magic during the daytime, hyaluronic serum can be used in the morning as well as at night.

This collagen-enhancing serum can be used twice daily, depending on the skin’s requirement. It can also be used intermittently when one needs a boosting element in skincare that is gentle and effective.

Even though hyaluronic acid is available in multiple product forms, serums are the most effective way to deliver actives into the skin. Since HA is a water-based serum, it seeps deep into the skin and reveals plump-looking, smooth skin.

With most actives, it is important to look for a particular percentage, which isn’t the case with hyaluronic serums, as a set percentage is not as essential. When it comes to picking the right brand, needless to say, the best luxury serums tend to work the most effectively on skin.

ESTÉE LAUDER to La Mer: 5 must-try luxury serums

1) Olivanna London Bakuchiol Miracle Night Serum

This luxury serum consists the plant-based ingredient bakuchiol, which is rich in antioxidant, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Olivianna London has infused a higher concentration of bakuchiol in this night serum to induce cell turnover and rejuvenate the skin at night.

The miracle night serum retails for £84 and is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkle depth. Additionally, it also restores the lustre and luminosity of the skin, making it plump, firm, and hydrated.

2) Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

No luxury serum skincare list is complete without the mention of Estée Lauder’s best-selling Advanced Night Repair Serum. Priced at $125, this serum infuses the power of seven serums in one, to fight multiple signs of ageing.

Ideal for all skin types, the Advanced Night Repair Serum offers antioxidant protection, and the hyaluronic acid present in this serum battles dehydration and dullness. This night repair serum optimizes the skin’s natural rhythm of protection and repair through ingredients like night peptide and hyaluronic acid.

3) Armani Beauty Crema Nera Reviscentalis Meta Concentrate Serum

Armani Beauty’s meta concentrate serum is a lightweight, anti-ageing serum that protects, strengthens, and brightens the skin barrier to reveal hydrated and plump skin. Priced at $425, this luxury serum is formulated with Reviscentalis concentrate in a triple-encapsulated formula, which is a first of its kind in the beauty industry.

Infused with Armani’s patented metabolite technology, this moisturizing serum supercharges the skin with ceramides, amino acids, and antioxidants, revealing refined skin texture in four weeks of usage.

4) Augustinus Bader The Serum

This luxury serum by Augustinus Bader reduces the appearance of fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles to reveal youthful-looking skin. It improves skin texture and boosts its natural radiance by enhancing collagen production. Augustinus Bader’s website claims that the serum benefits the skin in many ways:

"Formulated to zero in on your skin’s most persistent challenges, supporting total complexion correction, hydration, and renewal."

Retailing for $390, the serum is ideal for calming stressed skin and protecting it from environmental stressors.

5) La Mer The Lifting Contour Serum

La Mer’s Lifting Contour Serum combines the brand’s rejuvenating Miracle Broth formula with a lifting ferment solution that offers a boost in natural collagen production. The contour serum is infused with sea-sourced minerals that deliver skin brightening and lifting results, while prepping the skin for the rest of the skincare regime.

The Lifting Contour Serum retails for €610 on the Net-A-Porter portal.

Luxury serums are a tad bit expensive but are claimed to be effective by multiple skincare enthusiasts and influencers. Given the reputation of these brands, one can try and see the results of these serums themselves.