African black soap is a plant-based soap that has been used for generations among West Africans in Ghana, where it originated traditionally, and is still widely used today. It ensures clear, smooth skin, produces a very rich lather, and gives the skin a clean soft feel.

These soaps are made with several well-known and beneficial components, including shea butter, palm oil, cocoa pods, and vitamin E. The antibacterial properties of African black soap are advantageous to the skin and help remove harmful debris and pollutants.

Sportskeeda team has noted down some of the top 7 best African black soaps to amp up your skincare routine that can help readers select their preferred black soaps based on their suitable skin type. All ranging from brands such as Shea Moisture to Plant Guru, these exquisite soaps can be conveniently purchased from various online beauty retailers such as Amazon, GoSupps, Walmart, and Target.

O Naturals Organic to Nubian Heritage: Top 7 must-have African black soaps to amp up your skincare

1) SheaMoisture African Black Soap

SheaMoisture's African Black Soap is a wonderland skincare product specially made to nourish and hydrate dry skin. The soap helps in balancing out the skin's PH levels.

This black soap comprises cocoa pod ash, coconut oil, and shea butter, in addition to palm ash and plantain peel. All these ingredients cleanse out impurities, while the Vitamin E, Aloe, and Oats condition and restore the skin.

The product is available on Ulta Beauty, Amazon, Nubian Heritage, Walmart, Target, and other beauty retailers for $6.99.

2) O Naturals Organic African Black Bathing Bar

O Naturals Organic African Black Bathing Bar (Image via Amazon)

The African Black Bathing Bar from O Naturals Organic is a luxurious black soap that is French triple-milled and contains shea butter. The soap effectively moisturizes the skin, leaving it fully hydrated, soft, and supple.

It genuinely removes buildup and dramatically helps improve skin texture. Additionally, the product is ideal for dry, oily, acne-prone skin. This item is available on GoSupps, Amazon, Walmart, Sears, and other beauty retailers for $28.24.

3) Sky Organics African Black Bathing Bar

Sky Organics African Black Bathing Bar (Image via SkyOrganics)

The Sky Organics African Black Bathing Bar is well-known as a face wash. The black soap is carefully crafted with skin-enriching ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E that help nourish, hydrate, and moisturize skin.

The product is vegan, cruelty-free, and certified by B corporation. Sky Organics African Black Bathing Bar is available on Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other beauty retailers for $18.99.

4) Nubian Heritage African Black Soap Body Wash

The African black soap Body Wash from Nubian Heritage is a natural exfoliator for acne-prone skin. The special ingredients present inside this body wash are mineral-rich salts from the Dead Sea, certified organic shea butter, with natural jojoba beads, and aloe, and oat extracts.

All these help to slough off pore-clogging skin cells, and keep oil in check. The product is available on their official website, Amazon, and other beauty retailers for $26.35.

5) Incredible by Nature African Black Soap

African Black Soap from Incredible by Nature is meticulously curated for every skin type. This unscented soap bar contains effective ingredients such as unrefined shea butter, cocoa pods, and cocoa butter. The black soap aims to provide moisture and hydration to sensitive skin, resulting in improved softness, suppleness, and firmness of the skin.

Additionally, the soap can be purchased guilt-free as it is vegan and cruelty-free. Incredible by Nature black soap is available on Amazon, Smears, and other beauty retailers for $18.

6) Our Earth's Secrets Raw African Black Soap

Our Earth's Secrets Raw African Black Soap (Image via Amazon)

Our Earth's Secrets Raw African Black Soap is an original product that's imported from Ghana. The black soap is best suitable to treat blemishes for people having acne-prone skin, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and acne scars.

It comes infused with many essential oils such as palm kernel oil, coconut oil, stearin oil, and shea butter. All of these contribute to providing nourishment, including enhancing the complexion of the skin.

The Raw black soap is available on Amazon, Walmart, GoSupps, and other beauty retailers for $11.95.

7) Plant Guru African Black Soap Paste

Plant Guru Black Soap Paste (Image via Etsy)

Plant Guru's Black Soap Paste is a purifying paste derived from time-honored recipes that have been passed down for centuries, sourced from Ghana. This organic black soap paste is suitable for discolored and dry skin. It also comes infused with extra virgin coconut oil, natural Vitamin E, and purified water.

It has effective solutions for treating skin problems such as psoriasis or eczema. The product is available on Amazon, Sears, GoSupps, Walmart, and other beauty retailers for $10.95.

The African black soap, rooted in Yoruba culture and popularized in Ghana, has become a global skincare phenomenon. Offering natural, organic, and vegan ingredients, notable brands like SheaMoisture and Plant Guru provide a range of options to address various skin concerns. Elevate your skincare routine with these exceptional black soaps that bring the essence of tradition to modern skincare.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q.1) Can I use black soap every day? How many times should one use black soap?

The black soap is widely regarded as safe for almost all skin types. It is completely acceptable to utilize it two to three times per day. Nevertheless, it is crucial to ascertain the compatibility of a particular soap with your skin before gradually escalating its usage, allowing your skin to adapt to it. The black soap is advised to be used three times per week.

Q.2) Can black soap be used to wash hair?

For someone seeking well-desired hydration to increase moisture levels of the hair, black soap can be super beneficial. This soap contains nourishing elements like shea butter and vitamins as these ingredients work effectively to revive dry and fragile hair, while also protecting against harmful UV radiation.

Q.3) How do you keep black soap fresh?

To maintain the freshness of the black soap, it is highly recommended to preserve it in its original packaging and store it in a cool and dry location. Exposing the soap to air and moisture can lead to the growth of bacteria and mold, which can ultimately compromise its natural properties.