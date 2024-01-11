The matte makeup trend is making a return in 2024. It looks like contouring but also carries the natural look of the 90s when not much makeup was used. Matte makeup helps to camouflage skin imperfections while the issue with other makeup is that it highlights imperfections.

Regardless of skin type, the matte look works for everyone. The matte makeup of 2024 is minimalist with an opaque finish and does not use too much compact powder. The non-shiny finish of matte makeup is timeless and is probably what attracts Gen Z. It amplifies their beauty to the extent they want without looking over the top.

Matte makeup often contains ingredients that absorb the excess oil from the skin, giving it a powdery or velvety appearance. These products are specifically formulated to reduce shine and create a non-reflective and smooth finish. Several powders with absorbent qualities, such as talc, silica, or starches, are frequently included in the ingredients.

7 best matte makeup products explored

Now that matte makeup appears to be here to stay in 2024, let's look at some of the best products that are sure to enhance your looks.

1.The Derma Co. Primer With 2% Niacinamide

Matte primer (image via Derma Co)

The 2 percent niacinamide in this matte primer makes it ideal for oily skin. Niacinamide regulates sebum production, soothes inflammation, and is suitable for most skin types. Packed with the antioxidant vitamin E, it protects the skin from free radicals.

This fragrance-free primer boasts a lightweight formula that minimizes pores and provides a flawless base for the rest of your makeup. This product is available for $58.99 on Amazon.

2. NARS soft matte complete foundation

Matte foundation (image via Narscosmetics)

If you have ever had doubts about using a matte foundation, this product is sure to change your mind. It offers full coverage with an extremely natural look and is perfect for oily skin. Though it claims to be transfer-proof, it works better when set with powder and setting spray. It is available in 34 shades and can be bought for $42 on the product website.

3. NYX HD Photogenic Concealer

Matte liquid concealer (image via NYX cosmetics)

This matte concealer effectively camouflages imperfections, discoloration, and dark circles under the eyes very subtly and without looking cakey. Its lightweight formula delivers medium to heavy coverage that looks natural. It’s available in several shades to cater to all skin tones and can be bought for $6 at the product website.

4. Laura Mercier translucent loose setting powder

Matte setting powder (image via Amazon)

This finely milled powder is extremely lightweight on the skin and leaves a smooth matte finish on the skin without looking dull. It’s available in 3 shades— honey, translucent, and translucent medium-deep and does a great job of keeping your makeup intact for the whole day without the shine. It can be bought on the product website for $43.

5. MAC cosmetics matte lipstick

Matte lipstick (image via MAC cosmetics)

This traditional bullet lipstick has a matte finish as its creamy formula glides smoothly on your lips. It can be applied with a brush or directly from the tube. The key features of this lipstick are its pigment, comfort, and wearability. It boasts of a long-lasting, buildable formula and a great color payoff. They retail for $23 at Ulta, Target, and Walmart and come in 28 different shades.

6. Makeup by Mario master mattes™ eyeshadow palette

Matte eyeshadows (image via Sephora)

Available from light to deep tones to match all skin colors, this matte eyeshadow palette has a light and creamy feel. It applies evenly and cleanly with medium buildable and blendable coverage. It adheres well to the skin with minimal fallout.

The matte 12 eyeshadow contains carbon black pigment which is 5 times more intense than all other traditional black shadows. This palette is available for $50 on the product website.

7. L'Oréal Paris true match super-blendable powder blush

Matte blush (image via L'Oréal)

This powder blush formula brightens the complexion and cheekbones naturally. The formula is oil-free and non-comedogenic with a beautiful matte finish that gives the skin a dewy glow.

It is available in 12 shades to match your skin’s tone and undertones seamlessly. It includes a mirror and brush so you can apply it on-the-go, anytime. It’s available on Amazon for $7.97.

The matte makeup look is here to stay with its smooth finish and what Gen Z likes to refer to as ‘cloudy skin’. It works especially well for oily skin giving it a matte look that lasts all day without looking cakey or heavy. Today’s generation is going for the natural and minimalist look, something that was popular in the 80s and 90s.