5 setting powders to help tackle sweat 

Whether you use foundation, tinted, or waterproof cosmetics, setting powders are a lifesaver that keep your makeup looking fresh for longer. Setting powders, often known as the topcoat of makeup, are superior to single-purpose cosmetic sprays because they both set makeup and absorb excess oil or perspiration.

Most liquid foundations do not set without setting powders, which are essential in hot and humid weather when the makeup is up against external stressors and sweat.

This article will explore the five best setting powders to help tackle shine and sweat and keep your makeup in place.

Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier, and more: 5 setting powders to combat sweat

1) The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder

Fenty Beauty’s weightless and superfine setting powder comes in eight shades for varied skin tones to extend makeup wear and tackle sweat for a photo-ready makeup finish.

The Fenty Beauty website states:

"Rihanna was obsessed with creating a setting powder for everyone that wouldn’t flash back, so Pro Filt’r was born in 8 versatile shades to melt into your unique skin tone, letting you set, perfect, and brighten without a trace."

The Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder is a light blend of mattifying setting powders that don’t appear cakey.

This matte finish setting powder retails for $36 and is an Allure Best of Beauty 2020 winner.

2) The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

The house of Charlotte Tilbury never fails to impress with its incredible range of products. This setting powder blurs the look of imperfections and lines on the skin with a soft finish. It is infused with Rose Wax, Sweet Almond Oil, and Light Reflecting Pearls that moisturize and smoothen the skin while tackling the external stressors of makeup.

Known for personalized product descriptions, the Charlotte Tilbury website states:

"Darlings, my Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder features nourishing ingredients to prevent excess shine and brighten the look of your complexion. It gives your skin a long-lasting, soft-focus air-brushed looking finish."

The powder can mattify the areas that appear oily after makeup application. Moreover, Charlotte Tilbury claims that the soft focus micro powders settle on the skin like a cashmere veil.

This powder retails for $48 on the Charlotte Tilbury website and is available in four shades.

3) The Supergoop! (Re) Setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35

Known for its sun protectant formulations, Supergoop’s mineral powder is a 100% mineral, non-nano powder with SPF 35 that mattifies the skin and helps keep makeup in place. In addition, it provides moderate sun protection and reduces shine on the skin. Brushing the mineral setting powder at regular intervals helps keep sweat at bay and preserves the makeup.

This mineral powder can be worn on bare skin as SPF or on a full-makeup face. Priced at $35 on the Supergoop website, this powder is available in four shades: Translucent, Light, Medium, and Deep.

4) The Laura Mercier Real Flawless Luminous Perfecting Pressed Powder

This perfecting pressed powder is an ultra-creamy baked formulation that blurs the line between skin and makeup to reveal a radiant and healthier complexion. This powder provides perfect coverage and is highly weightless.

It is formulated with sensorial creamy pigments and Laura Mercier’s Auto-Balancing Technology that balance moisture on the skin and helps keep makeup intact combating obstacles like oil accumulation and sweat.

Priced at $48, it is a makeup-perfecting pressed powder that retails on the Laura Mercier website.

5) Glossier Wowder

Called the 'powder for the perfect matte and not flat finish' on the Glossier website, the Wowder is a finishing powder that claims to cut sweat, shine, and blur the appearance of pores for a flawless makeup look.

Using the wowder to blot targetted areas that tend to get sweaty or oily after makeup application, one can get a matte finish without a cakey, creasing, or chalky residue.

The Wowder retails for $22 on the Glossier website and is a cruelty-free, vegan formula.

These five setting powders are the perfect formulations to tackle sweat in hot and humid weather. One can use setting powders over makeup for a long-lasting finish without worrying about their makeup getting ruined.