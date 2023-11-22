5 best full-coverage concealers in 2023 

Full-coverage concealers are now considered a must-have for makeup enthusiasts, especially for those who find applying foundation every day to be inconvenient. These concealers provide remarkable coverage, effectively disguising marks, dark circles, hyperpigmentation, blemishes, and other skin imperfections.

Unlike foundations, full-coverage concealers have higher pigmentation and a thicker formula, making them ideal for attaining a flawless complexion. Therefore, for those seeking a quick and effortless method to achieve a perfect complexion without foundation, full-coverage concealers are the perfect choice.

Top 5 full-coverage concealers of 2023: Maybelline, Revlon, and more

These days, several brands offer exceptional full-coverage concealers that effectively hide dark circles and blemishes. Moreover, these concealers can also serve as cream highlighters, accentuating various facial features.

When using concealer, you can extend coverage to both the cheekbones and lower forehead. Meanwhile, for contouring with full-coverage concealers, choosing shades that are two tones darker serves the purpose.

Furthermore, to use concealer as a highlighter, one should opt for a shade lighter than their complexion to achieve the desired effect. In addition to concealing imperfections, beauty enthusiasts can utilize full-coverage concealers to accentuate various facial features.

For makeup lovers looking to begin their journey with a concealer, here is a handpicked selection of the best 5 full-coverage concealers of 2023 in the beauty industry.

1) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer

When it comes to full-coverage concealers, finding one that is efficient and convenient can be rare. Such a product is the Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer, which has celebrity endorsements. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser erases dark circles with one swipe and can also even out skin tone as a corrector. This multi-use concealer can also be used for shaping and contouring the face.

Enriched with goji berry and haloxyl, it instantly covers age spots and fine lines, offering a rejuvenated, rested appearance. Priced at $8.8 on Amazon, a few dabs on dark spots and blemishes work like magic for makeup enthusiasts.

2) e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer

The e.l.f. 16-Hour Camo Concealer is a full-coverage concealer with a thick, creamy formula that provides a matte finish. This liquid concealer is highly pigmented and dries quickly. It blends seamlessly and lasts up to 16 hours.

With skin-friendly ingredients like avocado oil and kaolin clay, it moisturizes and controls excess oil and shine. Its doe-foot-shaped applicator makes it easy to apply and contour. Priced at $5 on Amazon, it is cruelty-free, vegan, and free of harmful chemicals.

3) L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Matte Concealer

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Full Wear Concealer is a lasting concealer that offers exceptional results when it comes to full coverage. Its non-greasy, fade-resistant formula covers like a liquid and mattifies to a powder-like, natural finish. The extra-large doe applicator helps cover blemishes, acne scars, and dark circles in one stroke for flawless skin.

Priced at $6.39 at Walmart, this 24-hour wear concealer is transfer-resistant and waterproof.

4) Dermablend Cover Care Concealer

This waterproof under-eye concealer offers full coverage and is enriched with glycerin for 24-hour hydration. It can be applied using the wand and dabbed on with fingers or seamlessly blended with a concealer brush or sponge for a smooth and even finish.

The fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested formula makes it suitable for people with sensitive skin, making it one of the top choices for under-eye concealers. With 16 shades available, this concealer is priced at $28 on Amazon and provides a natural matte finish for light, medium, or dark skin tones.

5) Revlon ColorStay Concealer

The Revlon Colorstay Concealer is a well-known, affordable brand that offers a durable, color-correcting, and full-coverage formula. It effectively conceals imperfections and dark circles without causing dryness or oiliness. When used on the under-eye area, it effortlessly hides dark circles and brightens the eyes.

A beauty seeker can find it on Amazon for $6.37, and its time-release technology ensures long-lasting wear without clumping or creasing.

The curated list of full-coverage concealers in 2023 showcases highly pigmented options available in various shades, all boasting a lightweight and long-lasting formula. These coveted concealers can be conveniently purchased from their official websites or popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart.