10 Best orange lipsticks to brighten your spring 2024

The best orange lipsticks add a touch of brightness to the entire look, suitable for both daytime and styling in Spring 2024. When considering the top orange lipsticks to choose from, everyone is reminded of shades like gentle corals, striking tangerines, and rich burnt oranges. These lively citrus hues add a sunny touch to the makeup routine.

Orange lipsticks are versatile and add vibrancy to any look. They seamlessly transition from casual daywear to glamorous evenings. With shades catering to diverse skin tones, they enhance the natural warmth, ensuring a flattering and harmonious appearance.

The best orange lipsticks embrace confidence and playfulness while making a bold statement. It allows individuals to express their unique style and embrace the joyful spirit of the season.

Team Sportskeeda has meticulously compiled a list of the 10 best orange lipsticks to brighten up Spring 2024.

Best orange lipsticks that will help brighten up Spring 2024

1) Valentino Rosso Valentino High Pigment Refillable Lipstick - 403A Fierce Orange ($45)

Valentino Rosso Valentino High Pigment Refillable Lipstick - 403A Fierce Orange (Image via Sephora)

Valentino Rosso Valentino High Pigment Refillable Lipstick - 403A Fierce Orange is one of the best orange lipsticks which is matte and hydrating. It gives a nice plush orange color to the lips that looks bright for the spring season.

Valentino Rosso Valentino High Pigment Refillable Lipstick - 403A Fierce Orange is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Intense pigmentation Limited shade range Luxurious formula

2) FRECK BEAUTY MAKEOUT CLUB Soft Blur Lipstick - Freck Rust ($24)

FRECK BEAUTY MAKEOUT CLUB Soft Blur Lipstick - Freck Rust stands out as one of the best orange lipsticks for its unique blend of vibrancy and subtleness. This formula has a soft, blurred finish, embracing the lips with a captivating rust hue that effortlessly transitions from day to night.

FRECK BEAUTY MAKEOUT CLUB Soft Blur Lipstick - Freck Rust is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Soft blur finish Limited color range Captivating rust hue

3) GUCCI Glow & Care Shine Lipstick - 308 Lucy Dark Orange ($38)

GUCCI Glow & Care Shine Lipstick in 308 Lucy Dark Orange offers a perfect blend of vibrant color and nourishing care. Its rich, dark orange shade complements various skin tones, while the formula provides a lustrous glow and essential lip care.

GUCCI Glow & Care Shine Lipstick in 308 Lucy Dark Orange is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Nourishing formula Limited shade range Versatile for all skin shades

4) HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick - Red Coral Shine ($26)

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Red Coral Shine is the perfect orange lipstick for Spring 2024. It is known for its plush and vibrant hue along, with its long-lasting formula.

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Atomic Shake Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Red Coral Shine is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Long lasting formula Matte finish Vibrant shade

5) SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick - 78 Chili Pepper ($15)

SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick - 78 Chili Pepper (Image via Sephora)

SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick - 78 Chili Pepper has an intense and long-lasting color. It has a vibrant, spring season hue with a creamy formula. It delivers a bold and playful look, making it an ideal choice for any occasion.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick - 78 Chili Pepper is available on Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Intense color payoff Drying sensation Long lasting formula

6) YVES SAINT LAURENT Rouge Pur Couture Caring Satin Lipstick - O4 Rusty Orange ($45)

YVES SAINT LAURENT Rouge Pur Couture Caring Satin Lipstick - O4 Rusty Orange (Image via Sephora)

YSL's Rouge Pur Couture in Rusty Orange has a unique formula and provides a silky, satin finish, making it an ideal choice for those seeking style and lip care. YSL's Rouge Pur Couture offers a luxurious finish with a vibrant color.

YSL's Rouge Pur Couture in Rusty Orange is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons Luxurious hydration Higher price point Intense pigmentation

7) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick - Super Fabulous ($35)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick - Super Fabulous offers a perfect blend of vivid color and a matte finish. Its luxurious formula is combined with the signature Charlotte Tilbury touch. It makes it a standout choice for those looking for a bold and vibrant orange lip.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick - Super Fabulous is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Pros Cons High-quality formula Higher price Versatile shade

8) Wet n wild Mega Last High-Shine Lipstick Lip Color Makeup - Orange Tanger-ring the Alarm ($3.29)

Wet n wild Mega Last High-Shine Lipstick Lip Color Makeup - Orange Tanger-ring the Alarm (Image via Amazon)

Wet n wild Mega Last High-Shine Lipstick Lip Color Makeup - Orange Tanger-ring the Alarm has a vivid and bright orange shade that is one of the best orange lipsticks, perfect for Spring 2024. It has a long-lasting formula that is both hydrating and affordable.

Wet n wild Mega Last High-Shine Lipstick Lip Color Makeup - Orange Tanger-ring the Alarm is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Affordable Limited shade range Vivid color payoff

9) Maybelline New York Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor, Electric Orange ($10)

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor, Electric Orange (Image via Amazon)

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor, Electric Orange, is one of the best orange lipsticks that has a vibrant hue and adds a pop of energy to any look, good enough for both day and night.

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor, Electric Orange, is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Intense pigmentation May transfer Long-lasting formula

10) NYX Liquid Suede in Orange County ($9)

NYX Liquid Suede in Orange County is one of the best orange lipsticks known for its vibrant, long-lasting formula that effortlessly complements any occasion and is an amazing color for Spring 2024. NYX Liquid Suede in Orange County is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Intense pigmentation Drying sensation Long-lasting

For Spring 2024, add these best orange lipsticks to your makeup bag and make the season brighter. From subtle corals to bold tangerines, there's an orange shade that is created for every mood and occasion. One can embrace the warmth and playfulness of the spring season and make a statement with a splash of citrus charm on the lips.