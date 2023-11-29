What is the blurry lip trend? Steps and products explored

The blurry lip trend is exactly what its name suggests, a fainted lip shade that has been making the rounds all over TikTok and on the timelines of beauty influencers.

There was a time when beauty enthusiasts would do anything to prevent solid, opaque lip shades from fading away and today, the fazed lip shade trend has taken over.

However, the latest lip makeup trend isn’t an accidental, washed-off look, it requires proper technique, especially if one wants to achieve an effortless pout without making it turn into a mess.

The blurry lip trend is an easy way to blame one’s faded pout and laziness for undertaking a tedious lip makeup process on the latest trend.

The trend was spotted on “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink and has emerged as the ideal trend for mistake-prone makeup enthusiasts. It can even be recreated without any special products or constant touch-ups and maintenance throughout the day.

TikTok's blurry lip trend gives a washed-out colour to the lips: Steps and products explored

The best part about the blurry lip trend is that it can be worn as an everyday look. It revolves around the formation of soft lip lines with intense pigment in the centre that blurs and fades outwards. The effect this lip makeup trend offers is one that appears after devouring a popsicle.

Steps to achieve the perfect blurry lip:

The first step is to apply a concealer to line the lip edge and the area around the lips. This will elevate a shaded look and one can use the Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer ($22) for the same.

This is a hydrating, lightweight concealer with medium to full coverage that offers a radiant finish. The concealer instantly hides dark circles, redness, and blemishes and doesn’t cake or settle into fine lines.

The next step is to use a dark shade of lipstick and dab it on the centre of the lips, blending it outwards. It is best to use the fingers to blend the product which results in a natural-looking outcome.

Reapplying the dark shade of lipstick in the centre of the pout enhances the drama and increases shading on the lips. One can use a tissue to dab off the excess product if it appears too dark.

To set the blurry lip, it is important to set the colour using a loose powder which prevents the lip makeup from transferring or rubbing off. Simply add a dash of translucent setting powder over a tissue and place it on the lips as doing so ensures longevity of the blurry lips.

The ideal lipstick to achieve this lip trend is the Givenchy Le Rouge Sheer Velvet Matte Lipstick in the shade N 34 Rouge Safran ($42). It is the perfect combination of vibrant colour meeting a sheer matte finish, infusing the lips with a long-lasting blurring effect.

The shade Rogue Safran is a red, earthy orange shade making for the perfect dark shade required to ace blurry lips.

While the blurred lip trend is easy to achieve, it is important to avoid heavy and creamy formulations as these might result in slipping and rubbing off colour. A long-lasting matte formulation is perfect for this trend to work and look best.