5 best makeup brands of 2023

In recent times, makeup has reserved a front seat in beauty seekers' day-to-day lives, giving them the magic wand of transforming their looks in seconds. Besides, several renowned cosmetic brands' sheer medley and options allow beauty enthusiasts to experiment and express themselves creatively while altering their looks into exquisite canvases of self-articulation.

Just as women passionately wanr good makeup, they also have a discerning eye for quality products. From ingenious cosmetic formulae to good-looking casings, there is shortage of visionary labels inclined to elevate a femme fatale's daily ritual.

High-end cosmetic brands are often crafted with premium components, catering to added benefits. Furthermore, many brands have been lauded with the global crown courtesy of their founders being noted celebs and prominent make-up artists.

Likely, the makeup products empower a beauty soul to embrace their inner creativity and highlight their intrinsic looks. On similar veins, selecting the crème de la crème from a world brimming with an abundance of cosmetic brands, selecting the same can be a challenging chore.

So, on that note, check out the top 5 makeup brands that have been reigning the beauty market in 2023 for their quality, variety, and adaptability.

Maybelline and 4 other makeup products ruling the beauty arena

1) M.A.C. Cosmetics

M.A.C Cosmetics is an international powerhouse in the makeup domain, noted for its expansive high-end product range. With a net value of $1 billion and an existence in more than 500 autonomous shops globally, the brand has gelled its status as one of the superior in cosmetics.

In 2023, M.A.C Cosmetics has been noted to be one of the best beauty brands for because of their Velvet Teddy lipstick, which comes with numerous shades. This lip stain is outstanding, seizing the awareness of all make-up fanatics with its adaptable shades and 10-hour-lasting formulae.

Presenting myriad choices of facial foundations, concealers, lip stains, and eye cosmetics, M.A.C caters to every individual's distinctive requirements. With around 24.5 million followers, this notable cosmetics label is famous for its cluster of lip stains, boasting a wide range of alluring lip tints and consistencies catering to beauty seekers' skin tones.

Most popular M.A.C cosmetic products include:

M.A.C Stack Mascara

M.A.C Retro Matte Lipstick

M.A.C Prep Plus Prime Lip

M.A.C Studio Fix Liquid SPF 15

M.A.C Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation

2) Maybelline

Being one of the most geriatric cosmetic labels, Maybelline has proved itself as a trusted beauty name in the makeup domain.

Celebrated for its varied cosmetic product ranges in 2023, one exceptional example is Maybelline's Fit Me foundations rule this year's beauty chart with around 11.8 followers. These foundations are mainly favored for their proficiency in transforming various skin types, giving in an immaculate face.

The makeup precinct also favorably yearns for Maybelline's age-rewind concealers that cater to exceptional facial coverage. Moreover, the beauty brand's pot-boiling ranges of foundations, mascaras, eyeliners, and lip stains furnish a make-up seeker with superior outcomes and inexpensive price tags. Hence, it is of great appeal to budget-mindful make-up fanatics.

Most popular Maybelline cosmetic products include:

Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid

Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

Maybelline Fit Me Blush

Maybelline Great Lash Waterproof Mascara

Maybelline Tattoo Studio Gel Pencil Eyeliner

3) Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty, the makeup label born from the vision of pop star Rihanna, has soared to the beauty domain's top tier with its distinctive strategy.

At the onset of 2023, by welcoming inclusivity as its long-wear foundation, Fenty Beauty tops the makeup brand chart with its Pro Filt'r Longwear Foundation that has an exceptional assemblage of more than 40 foundation hues. With its exceptional formulae and easy skin adaptability, this cosmetic product from Fenty Beauty serves the taste of beauty buffs' diverse skin tones globally.

Rihanna's relentless commitment to perfecting the texture and the swarm of shades ranging from foundations to lip stains and concealers has hit a chord by celebrating beauty in all its dynamic forms. Moreover, it has been a luxurious must-have among 12.5 million make-up lovers' kitties.

Most popular Fenty Beauty cosmetic products:

Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper

Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick

Fenty Beauty Pro Filter Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

4) NARS Cosmetics

A brainchild of a prominent make-p guru and shutterbug François Nars in 1994, NARS Cosmetics presents a ravishing spectrum of highly pigmented makeup formulae. This makeup label, initiated with merely 12 lip stain shades, has ripened into an extensive collection of lip glosses, stains, and facial makeup items.

Not to forget their unique makeup product, the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer, has been a true game-changer in 2023's beauty industry. Its super-soft formulation and buildable skin coverage conceal spots while furnishing the facial skin with a glowing finish.

With NARS, a beauty aficionado can express their originality and acquire stunning and bold looks. Welcomed by around 8.9 million followers, comprising make-up exponents and fans alike, NARS makeup items are the go-to alternative for the ones loving the way of self-expression and unique style statements.

Most popular NARS Cosmetics cosmetic products include:

Nars Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick

Nars Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

Nars After Glow Lip Balm

Nars Soft Matte Advanced Perfecting Powder

Nars Light Reflecting Setting Powder Pressed

5) L'oreal

Iconic cosmetic label L'oreal exceeds limitations with its premium skincare and hair care yields. With a spellbinding global existence, L'oreal signifies inclusivity, honoring myriad cultures and ethnicities. It has evolved as a go-to brand for innumerable celebs and beauty individuals desiring high-end beauty resolutions.

A prime instance of L'oreal making its place among 2023's top 5 makeup brands is their L'oreal Color Riche Lipstick. Due to its ground-breaking formulation infused with nutritive oils, this lip stain produces not only rich and long-lasting color but also moistens the pouts with deep moistness.

With an extensive portfolio of over 30 brands and approximately 9.7 million followers, L'oreal's teamwork with prominent superstars only adds to its visionary prowess.

Most popular L'oreal cosmetic products include:

L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer

L’Oreal True Match LUMI Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer

L’Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Pressed Powder

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Satin Blush with Camellia Oil

Garnering a loyal following owing to their exceptional quality, these five makeup labels have successfully climbed the ladder of success in the global cosmetic domain in 2023.

To experience their inclusive succession, beauty aficionados can purchase these mystical makeup items from their authorized websites or several noted e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, Target, and Ulta Beauty, to name a few, at reasonable prices.