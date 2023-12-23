With a range of raved and sought-after formulations in the beauty market, Glossier has become the center point of the beauty arsenal of most beauty enthusiasts. Be it the brand’s trending Balm dotcom with over 83 million views on TikTok or its signature scent, Glossier You, Glossier makes it to the list of must-have beauty products of 2023.

As a beauty brand, Glossier has always aimed to celebrate individualism and expression through its range of products, which makes it more appealing to the masses.

With winter approaching and the holiday season approaching, it is worth trying some of the brand's best-selling formulations before they are sold out. This listicle comprises seven of the best Glossier products that are worth adding to the beauty arsenal this winter.

Boy Brow, Perfecting Skin Tint and more: 7 best Glossier products to stock up on this winter

1) Glossier You Eau de Parfum ($68):

Glossier’s You is a skin-scent enhancer infused with notes of white florals, peppercorns, pink pepper, iris, and ambrette seeds, imparting a spicy and bright fragrance. The scent is formulated to let one shine through with an impact that is soft yet familiar.

2) Cloud Paint ($20):

The Cloud Paint is a TikTok viral buildable cream blush that is easy to wear and layer without feeling heavy on the skin. One can dab it on the cheeks for a natural flushed-from-within-like glow. Available in multiple shades that flatter all skin tones, it is infused with blurring powder pigments and collagen, offering a soft-focus effect.

3) Boy Brow ($18):

The Boy Brow is inspired by the formula of a mustache pomade. The product thickens, conditions, and offers flexibility to the brows within seconds of application. Boy Brow is a creamy and conditioning formula that comes with a precision brush that coats the finest brow hairs without flaking or stiffening them. The brow product is available in a range of subtle-tinted shades.

4) Milky Jelly Cleanser ($19):

This pH-balanced, nourishing gel-cream cleanser is ideal for all skin types. It has a vegan and non-comedogenic formula. The milky jelly cleanser consists of skin-conditioning ingredients that leave the skin smooth and soft without stripping it of natural oils. The cleanser dissolves dirt, makeup, and oil and features nourishing ingredients.

5) Futuredew ($26):

Futuredew is an oil-serum hybrid that offers a shortcut to keep the skin packed with some of the most hydrating and nourishing ingredients. The serum is infused with plant-based extracts that offer a brighter and more moisturized look that lasts up to twelve hours. It is a non-comedogenic, long-wear formula that has received raving reviews across social media platforms.

6) Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream ($12):

A blend of desert plant extracts like yucca, prickly pear, and cactus flower, the Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream smooths and moisturizes the skin. It has tiny light-reflecting particles and antioxidant-rich ingredients that keep the skin nourished without the hassle of stickiness, long dry-down time, and zero residue.

It is infused with a beautiful smell of Orange Blossom Neroli with mandarin, cypress, and pear.

7) Perfecting Skin Tint ($26):

This skin tint is perfect for beauty enthusiasts seeking a subtle wash of color that won’t clog the pores. The Perfecting Skin Tint features a breathable, ultra-thin formula that leaves the skin with a smooth and dewy finish.

It consists of Diamond Powder that blurs and brightens the skin, aligning with glycerin that draws in moisture and offers hydration. The Perfecting Skin Tint is available in 12 sheer shades that flatter all skin types.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1) What makes Glossier unique?

The brand's products are aimed at celebrating individuality through effective and varied formulations that flatter all skin types. From moisturizer to primer, the brand has something for everyone.

2) What are the brand's best-selling products?

Products like Boy Brow, Stretch Concealer, Generation G lipstick, and Balm Dotcom are some of the iconic and best-selling products of the brand.

3) Are the brand's products safe for all skin types?

Most products by Glossier are cruelty-free and non-comedogenic and are labeled so in the product descriptions. Hence, most products by the brand are safe for all skin types.