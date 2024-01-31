Korean lipsticks have been trending for quite some time, with the popularity of Korean skincare and makeup all across the world. Many Korean lipsticks are known for their color pigmentation and uniform coverage for the lips. These lipsticks can be worn to college every day or at work. They work with any outfit and are perfect for any season throughout the year.

These Korean lipsticks are smudge-proof and transfer-resistant, which makes them convenient to wear throughout the day. While most such lipsticks are crafted expertly to look glossy on the lips, some are also available in matte finish.

Wondering which Korean lipsticks are the best? Don't worry, here is a compiled list of the 11 best Korean lipsticks to avail in 2024.

11 viral Korean lipsticks in 2024

Korean lipsticks are becoming popular for their hydrating formulations and bright colors in the beauty industry. The team at Sportskeeda has tried and tested multiple Korean lipsticks. The ones listed below are the best amongst the lot due to their uniqueness.

ETUDE Fixing Tint #05 Midnight Mauve ($8.8)

Bbia Last Powder Lipstick ($18)

rom&nd Zero Matte Lipstick - 09 Shell Nude ($14.48)

Yulip - Lipstick AM 11 ($28)

Hera Rouge Holic Lipstick 0 310 Roseate Fuchsia ($44.99)

Amuse Dew Velvt-Boksoonga Blossom ($21.82)

Yulip Pink Natural Lipstick ($25)

Hera Sensual Spicy Nude Matte Lipstick ($39.99)

I'M MEME Velvet Lipstick - 05 Coy ($17)

3CE Mood Recipe Matte Lip Color ($34)

Espoir Lipstick Nowear Velvet ($24)

1) ETUDE Fixing Tint #05 Midnight Mauve

This is a highly pigmented Korean matte lipstick. It makes the lips soft, smooth, and leaves behind a creamy finish. This Korean lipstick gives an instant hydration boost to the lips. This lipstick is long-lasting and provides full coverage. It is smudge-free and lasts up to 6 hours.

The color midnight mauve is highly pigmented and lightweight to wear. Moreover, the formula of this Korean lip product is ultra-thin, making it ideal for everyday use.

Price: $8.8 on Amazon.

2) Bbia Last Powder Lipstick

This is one of the best matte Korean lipsticks one can invest in. It has an intense color that delivers a smooth and satiny finish with just one swipe. It also has a powder finish that helps the color stay longer. It is available in 6 bright shades from rosy pinks to matte browns.

Price: $18

3) rom&nd Zero Matte Lipstick - 09 Shell Nude

This is one of the best matte velvet lipsticks. Its formula is lightweight and it has a rich texture. This lipstick is highly pigmented as well as non flaky. It is a long-lasting Korean lipstick with a creamy and velvety finish.

The lipstick can be applied uniformly and has a natural-looking coverage that smoothes chapped lips.

Price: $14.48 on Amazon

4) Yulip - Lipstick AM 11

This Korean lipstick is formulated with 80 percent organic ingredients. It is a refillable lipstick that is highly pigmented and has a buildable color. It has a creamy, satin finish and comes in a chemical-free formula, making it a sustainable Korean lipstick. The lipstick case is also made of cornstarch.

AM11 is a flattering shade that has a hint of burnt orange, perfect for neutral undertones. It can be applied both on the lips and cheeks. This lipstick has a hydrating formula that helps nourish and moisturize the lips.

Price: $28 on Amazon

5) Hera Rouge Holic Lipstick 310 Roseate Fuchsia

Hera Rouge Holic Lipstick 310 Roseate Fuchsia (Image via Amazon)

This is one of the best luxury Korean lipsticks and is known for its instant shine and satin finish. The ingredients of the lipstick help plump the lips. It glides smoothly and helps give a buildable coverage.

This Korean lipstick has hydrating ingredients that help moisturize the lips and keep them soft for up to 8 hours. 310 Roseate Fuschia is a beautiful creamy pink lipstick. The rich formula is highly pigmented and gives a rich color to the lips.

Price: $44.99 on Amazon

6) Amuse Dew Velvt-Boksoonga Blossom

This is a nude Korean lipstick that is enriched with 40% water stain. It gives a velvet finish and smoothly glides over the lips. It is hydrating and helps restore the lips' moisture. The applicator of the lipstick can be used as a lip liner and can help outline the lips.

The formula quickly dries out and doesn't even feel dry or sticky on the lips. This Korean lipstick is hydrating and helps keep the lips soft and plump for a longer time.

Price: $21.82 on Amazon

7) Yulip Pink Natural Lipstick

This is one of the most pigmented Korean lipsticks. It has a vibrant color shade and is moisturizing in nature. 71% of the ingredients used in this lipstick are organic. It has a subtle shade that looks natural on the lips. It is long-lasting and can worn throughout the day.

It has a fragrance-free formula and is dermatologically tested. This Korean lipstick has an ultra-hydrating and weightless formula. It helps nourish and soften the lips and comes with SPF protection.

Price: $25 on Amazon

8) Hera Sensual Spicy Nude Matte Lipstick

This is one of the most hydrating Korean lipsticks. The lipstick is infused with water drop core technology that hydrates and moisturizes the lips. The formula of the lipstick helps fade harsh lip lines. It makes them soft and plump.

This Korean lipstick is long-lasting and lasts up to 6 hours. The key ingredient here is menthol which helps cool down the lips. It is available in 8 different shades alongside a staple nude shade.

Price: $39.99 on Amazon

9) I'M MEME Velvet Lipstick - 05 Coy

I'M MEME Velvet Lipstick - 05 Coy (Image via Amazon)

This is one of the best matte Korean lipsticks. It is highly pigmented and delivers a good color that makes the lip pop. It has a non-sticky texture and is lightweight. This lipstick is hydrating and helps make the lips softer.

The key ingredient of this lipstick is raspberry seed oil, which helps nourish and hydrate the lips. It has a velvety matte texture and is transfer-proof by formulation.

Price: $17 on Amazon

10) 3CE Mood Recipe Matte Lip Color

These Korean lipsticks have a vivid color that makes the lips pop. It has a matte finish and sometimes can be drying on the lips. But when paired with a lip balm under the lipstick, the lips appear moisturized and hydrated.

It comes in a portable size that can be carried easily everywhere. This is one of the most famous Korean lipsticks in the market. It is available in multiple colors based on individual style and preference.

Price: $34 on Amazon

11) Espoir Lipstick Nowear Velvet

Espoir Lipstick Nowear Velvet (Image via Amazon)

This is a lightweight Korean lipstick. It has a velvet finish that is long-lasting and can stay up to 12 hours. The formula is hydrating and keeps the lips moisturized all day long.

One can wear it on a work day, a casual day trip, or a dinner date. This is one of the go-to Korean lipsticks from the K Beauty world.

Price: $24 on Amazon

Korean lipsticks have become popular due to benefits like hydration, long-lasting wear, texture, and lightweight formula. These Korean lipsticks mentioned above by Team Sportskeeda are highly pigmented and can be worn on occasion. One can find them on Amazon or other local beauty stores that store Korean lipsticks.

Frequently Asked Questions

1) What lipstick do Korean actresses use?

Korean actresses use ETUDE Fixing Tint in different shades as it is a long-lasting lipstick and is hydrating on the lips.

2) Why do Korean actors wear lipstick?

Korean actors wear lipsticks as they help enhance their lips and give a subtle hint of color to them.

3) What kind of lipstick do K-pop idols use?

K-pop idols often lipstick tints as they are lightweight and keep the lips hydrated throughout long performances.