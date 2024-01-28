What are Vinyl lipsticks? 12 Best Vinyl lipsticks to buy in 2024 

Vinyl lipsticks are hybrid lipsticks that give a high-pigmented color to the lip and look glossy. They are non-sticky in texture, but they give the lips an ultimate shine. Whether one wants to wear it to a nice romantic dinner on Valentine's Day or a club, these vinyl lipsticks look perfect.

When applying vinyl lipsticks, one must hydrate and moisturize the lips before applying them. One can use a lip scrub to remove flaky skin or dead skin cells. Applying a lip balm before applying vinyl lipsticks helps keep them soft and supple. One can use a lip liner to line the lips before applying vinyl lipsticks, these steps will help the lips look flawless.

There are a variety of vinyl lipsticks available in the market, are you wondering which ones are the best? Here are the 12 best vinyl lipsticks to choose from in 2024.

12 must-have vinyl lipsticks to buy in 2024

Vinyl lipsticks have recently become popular with the launch of Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Lipsticks. They are one of the most popular vinyl lipsticks, and they are also long-lasting.

The team at SportsKeeda has tried and tested many vinyl lipsticks, and the 12 best ones listed below are trending in 2024.

1) Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Lipstick

This is one of the best vinyl lipsticks known for its super-long-lasting formula. It is highly pigmented and lasts up to 16 hours. This vinyl lipstick has a color lock formula that makes the lipstick smudge-proof and transfer-proof. It is available in 20 irresistible shades.

One can enjoy an instant shine on their lips with just one swipe of these vinyl lipsticks. To apply this lipstick, shake it well for 5 seconds and enjoy a long-lasting shine that lasts from day to night.

Price: $12.99 on Maybelline's official website and Amazon.

2) Revlon Ultra HD Vinyl Lip Polish

Revlon's vinyl lipsticks deliver a highly pigmented and glossy lacquer finish. The lips appear shiny with a non-feathering formula. It's hydrating and doesn't settle on the creases and lines of the lips. The lips look plump and luscious with these vinyl lipsticks. They are non-sticky, unlike traditional lip glosses.

These lipsticks are made out of key ingredients like shea butter, Vitamin E extract, and aloe vera extract, along with a creamy mango additive and vanilla-scented oil. Shea butter, vitamin E, and aloe vera extract keep the lips hydrated and moisturized. Creamy mango and vanilla scents give a nice scent to the lips after the vinyl lipsticks are applied.

Price: $11.59 on Revlon's official website and Amazon.

3) Phoera Vinyl Liquid Lipstick

Phoera Vinyl Liquid Lipstick (Image via Amazon)

This is one of the most popular vinyl lipsticks in the drugstore category. It is a highly pigmented vinyl lipstick that gives a nice shine to the lips. It gives a mirror-like shine and is transfer-proof. It is water-resistant and gives full coverage to the lips.

This vinyl lipstick is long-lasting and transfer-proof. It has a weightless and breathable formula. These lipsticks are cruelty-free and vegan. They are available in eight beautiful shades.

Price: $9.99 on Phoera Cosmetics' official website and Amazon.

4) Covergirl Melting Pout Vinyl Vow

This vinyl lipstick is highly pigmented and lasts up to 24 hours. One can wear it from day to night. This lipstick moisturizes, hydrates, and makes the lips shiny. It gives a full, dramatic coverage color to the lips that look fantastic for any occasion.

Its texture is very creamy and hydrating, which keeps the lips soft and supple. It doesn't bleed out and stays in place. It is one of the most affordable vinyl lipsticks available on the market.

Price: $6.75 on Covergirl's official website, Amazon, and Walmart.

5) GXVE by Gwen Stefani Xtra Sauce Longwear Vinyl Liquid Lipstick

This is one of the highly pigmented vinyl lipsticks. It gives a nice shine to the lips. Once it's dry, it has a transfer-proof formula that helps the lipstick stay in place for a long time. It is vegan, cruelty-free, and clean.

It has a moisturizing formula that keeps the lips hydrated. One must shake the tube well before applying the vinyl lipstick. It takes 60 seconds for the lipstick to dry, and after that, it's transfer-proof!

Price: $24 on Sephora and Amazon.

6) Pupa Milano I AM Sexy Vinyl Effect Liquid Lip Color Lipstick

This vinyl lipstick is intensely pigmented, which gives the lips a bold and dramatic look. The texture of this lipstick is very comfortable on the lips and gives a nice vinyl effect to the lips. It keeps the lips shiny. It is dermatologically tested and paraben-free.

The key ingredients of this vinyl lipstick are argan oil and hyaluronic acid. Argan oil helps keep the lips hydrated and moisturized. Hyaluronic acid makes the lips plump and luscious-looking.

Price: $9.28 on Pupa Milano's official website and Amazon.

7) Kat Von D Lolita Mini Vinyl Lip Cream Lipstick Set

Kat Von D Lolita Mini Lipstick Set (Image via Amazon)

It is highly pigmented and long-lasting. Its texture is unique, as it is creamy and matte at the same time. It gives the benefit of creamy as well as matte lipstick. This lipstick set contains matte lipstick along with a vinyl lip topper to get shiny and luscious-looking lips.

Price: $19.90 on Amazon.

8) Absolute New York Viny Lipstick

This is a weightless and highly pigmented vinyl lipstick. It gives an instant boost and makes the lips look juicy. The lipstick has a satin finish and looks glossy when applied. This vinyl lipstick is available in 12 bright shades.

It is cruelty-free and vegan. It's also free from parabens and sulfates. This vinyl lipstick is fragrance-free and suitable for hypoallergenic people.

Price: $5.99 on Absolute Cosmetics' official website and Amazon.

9) Dior Addict Vinyl Red Lipstick

This vinyl lipstick from Dior Beauty has an amazing formula that melts onto the lips. It is comfortable to wear and lightweight. It has a high-shine gloss and an intense color pigment. It's very hydrating, as it's made out of natural ingredients.

The key natural ingredients are jasmine wax and vegetable oils that are infused in this vinyl lipstick. Jasmine wax is hydrating and nourishing to the lips, and vegetable oils give the lips their lustrous shine. It is long-lasting, lasting up to six hours.

Price: $46 on Dior Beauty's official website and Ulta Beauty.

10) Estee Lauder Wicked Gleam Vinyl Liquid Lipcolor

Estee Lauder Wicked Gleam Vinyl Liquid Lipcolor (Image via Amazon)

This liquid vinyl lipstick is highly pigmented and gives the lips a glossy finish. It is long-lasting. The formula has three finishes combined: matte, vinyl, and metallic. It is best to wear these vinyl lipsticks for any occasion.

It smooths the lips and is comfortable to wear all day long. It provides a rich pigment in a liquid lipstick.

Price: $18.99 on Estee Lauder's official website and Amazon.

11) BLP Beauty - Lip Vinyl - Glass

This vinyl lipstick gives a shiny finish when applied to the lips. It makes the lips look fuller with just one swipe. It is highly hydrating and nourishing for the lips. One can build up the color by adding more layers of vinyl lipstick.

The key ingredients of this lipstick are sunflower seed oil, macadamia seed oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E. These ingredients keep the lips soft and supple. One can also layer it on top of another lipstick or lip balm.

Price: $5.64 on BLP Beauty's official website.

12) Stila Shine Fever Lip Vinyl Pit Stop

It is highly pigmented and has a super glossy finish. It glides on smoothly and locks in shine for a longer period of time. It is available in nine glossy shades.

Argan oil and hyaluronic acid are the key ingredients. These ingredients keep the lips moisturized and help them look plump. They make the lips look luscious and shiny throughout the day.

Price: $24 on Stila Cosmetics' official website and Amazon.

Vinyl lipsticks are very much in trend in 2024. These glossy and shiny beauties have been trending for a while since the Y2K trend is back. Whether it is a dancing night or a work day, these vinyl lipsticks can be worn on any occasion or event.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What is a vinyl lipstick?

They are a type of lipstick that gives the lips a glossy and shiny finish. They make the lips look bold and vibrant.

2) How does a vinyl lipstick differ from a regular lipstick?

Their finish is different from a regular lipstick. They are glossy and shiny on the lips and look modern and edgy.

3) Is a vinyl lipstick sticky?

Yes, a vinyl lipstick might have a sticky texture.