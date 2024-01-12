11 Best Lip Gloss with brush applicator

The best lip gloss with brush applicator is a formulation that combines the luscious, glossy finish of traditional lip gloss with the convenience and precision of a brush for application. Unlike the traditional doe-foot applicators or squeeze tubes, the best lip gloss with brush applicators allows for more controlled and defined application, ensuring that the gloss glides smoothly onto the lips without any mess.

The best lip gloss with brush applicators offer precise and even application, ensuring defined lip contours for intricate looks and preventing smudging. The brush allows for an even distribution of gloss, promotes hygienic application, offers versatility in lip looks, facilitates easy layering, and provides on-the-go convenience with a lightweight, comfortable feel. A lip gloss applicator is called a 'flocked applicator.'

Here are the 11 best lip gloss with brush applicators in 2024.

Best Lip Gloss with brush applicators

1) Stila Plumping Lip Glaze ($24)

Stila Plumping Lip Glaze is the best lip gloss with brush applicator that imparts a glossy finish and contains plumping properties for fuller-looking lips. It offers a versatile and hydrating formula with various shades, providing a luscious and comfortable feel on the lips.

Stila Plumping Lip Glaze is available on Amazon and Walmart's online store.

2) Dior Addict Lip Maximizer ($40)

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer is a renowned lip gloss that enhances lip volume with a plumping effect and delivers a high-shine, glossy finish. Infused with hydrating ingredients, it provides a comfortable and nourishing feel while achieving a fuller, more luscious appearance for the lips.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

3) Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($21)

Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer by Rihanna is a highly acclaimed lip gloss known for its universally flattering shade. It delivers a luscious, non-sticky shine. Infused with shea butter, it provides a hydrating and comfortable feel, making it a go-to choice for a radiant and plump lip look.

Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's official website.

4) Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss High Shine Lip Gloss ($9)

Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss High Shine Lip Gloss is a highly praised product known for its intense shine and lip-plumping effects. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it hydrates the lips, providing a glossy finish with a comfortable and non-sticky feel.

Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss High Shine Lip Gloss is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

3) Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss ($16)

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss is one of the best lip gloss with applicator that is known for its luscious shine and comfortable, non-sticky feel. A nourishing formula provides a glossy finish while keeping lips hydrated, making it a favorite for those seeking a vibrant yet moisturizing lip gloss.

Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

4) Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss ($29)

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss is one of the best lip gloss with brush applicator that combines the hydrating benefits of an oil with the high-shine finish of a gloss. Infused with nourishing botanical oils, it delivers a non-sticky, comfortable feel, providing a luscious and moisturized appearance to the lips.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

5) Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil ($24)

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil is an innovative lip product that combines the nourishing properties of lip oil with the vibrant color payoff of lipstick. Infused with a hydrating formula, it provides a glossy finish, ensuring both style and lip care in one.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PhD Hybrid Lip Oil is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

6) Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper ($29)

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper is a renowned lip plumping gloss and one of the best lip gloss with brush applicator known for its intense formula. It gives a noticeable volume boost to the lips. With a tingling sensation upon application, it provides a temporary plumping effect for fuller, more defined lips, making it a popular choice for those seeking a non-invasive lip enhancement.

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

7) Clarins Lip Comfort Oil ($30)

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil is a luxurious lip oil and the best lip gloss with brush applicator that combines the benefits of a nourishing oil with a hint of color. Infused with plant-based ingredients, it hydrates, soothes, and enhances the lips' natural beauty, leaving them soft, comfortable, and subtly tinted.

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil is available on the brand's official website and Nordstrom's online store.

8) NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss ($5)

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss is a highly popular and one of the best lip gloss with brush applicator. It is known for its smooth, buttery texture, delivering a luscious shine without feeling sticky. With a wide range of shades, it offers versatile options, providing a comfortable and moisturizing finish for a glamorous yet effortless look.

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

9) Chantecaille Brilliant Lip Gloss ($40)

Chantecaille Brilliant Lip Gloss is a luxurious and the best Lip Gloss with brush applicator known for its high-shine finish and hydrating formula. Infused with botanical extracts, it offers a smooth application, vibrant color, and a non-sticky feel, providing a sophisticated and nourishing gloss experience.

Chantecaille Brilliant Lip Gloss is available on the brand's official website and Nordstorm's online store.

10) bareMinerals MINERALIST Lip Gloss-Balm ($22)

bareMinerals MINERALIST Lip Gloss-Balm, the best lip gloss with brush applicator, is a hybrid lip product that combines the shine of lip gloss with the nourishing properties of a balm. With a brush applicator for precise application, it offers a comfortable, lightweight feel while providing a glossy finish, making it a versatile and convenient addition to your beauty routine.

bareMinerals MINERALIST Lip Gloss-Balm is available on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

11) Milk Makeup Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss ($22)

Milk Makeup Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss is one of the best Lip Gloss with brush applicator that combines the shine of a gloss with the hydrating properties of lip oil. With a brush applicator for precise application, it provides a glossy finish, even distribution of product, and comfortable wear, leaving lips both vibrant and moisturized.

Milk Makeup Odyssey Lip Oil Gloss is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

The best lip gloss with a brush applicator offers a delightful fusion of style and functionality. Its precision application, hygienic benefits, and versatility make it a favorite among makeup enthusiasts looking to elevate their lip game.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) What is a lip gloss applicator called?

A lip gloss applicator is called a 'flocked applicator.'

2) Is it okay to apply lip gloss everyday?

Yes, it is generally okay to apply lip gloss every day, but it's essential to choose high-quality products and maintain good lip hygiene to avoid potential issues.

3) What are the different types of lip gloss applicators?

There is a diverse range of lip gloss applicator options, including doe feet, brushes, roller balls, angle heads, and multi-holed shower heads, with variations in widths and materials.