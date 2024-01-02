Dior Addict Lip Glow “Poppy Coral” shade: Where to get, release date, and more details explored 

With whopping views and like counts of 18 to 25 million per video on TikTok, the Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm has become a staple in most beauty arsenals. Advertised as one of the best lip products in the beauty arena, the Dior Addict Lip Balm is available in thirty-three skin-tone flattering shades, divided into categories of new arrivals, limited edition shades, and glittery shades.

Good news for fans of the Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm, the brand will launch a new shade #061 Poppy Coral to the best-selling range in January 2024. The #061 Poppy Coral shade is a bright peach coral shade inspired by the beauty of Korean women.

Additionally, as an ode to the inspiration, the new lip balm shade will be available as an exclusive pre-launch in the world’s first Korean Kakao gifting. It will be subsequently available in Dior stores worldwide starting January 15, 2024.

Dior Addict Lip Glow “Poppy Coral” shade flatters all skin tones

While the shade and formulation are anticipated to be loved by beauty enthusiasts and fans of Dior worldwide, the brand has decided to unveil the new shade at the hands of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who is also called “Human Dior” by fans.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has been Dior’s fashion and beauty global ambassador since 2021 and has starred in multiple product campaigns for Dior Beauty, including the one for shade #061 Poppy Coral.

The Dior Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm in the shade Poppy Coral is formulated using 97% natural-origin ingredients that subtly revive the natural color of the lips and impart a custom glow for 6 hours with 24-hour lip hydration benefits. Dior’s first lip balm formulation features a couture case that has become a recognized characteristic of the luxury product.

Additionally, it is infused with cherry oil, known to nourish dry lips owing to the presence of fatty acids and Vitamin E that offer protection to the lips. The Dior Addict Lip Glow lip balm is also infused with color reviver technology that reacts with the moisture level of the lips and reveals a subtle shine.

Another benefit of the lip balm is that it is a multi-use product and can be worn as a lip balm for lip hydration or as a primer under lipstick to offer nourishing prep to the lips.

The natural ingredients that make this lip balm unique include:

Cherry Oil: Strengthens the natural barrier function of the lips and reconstructs the same with prolonged usage. The presence of cherry oil offers a sensation of instant comfort on application. Since cherry oil features a composition similar to lipids in the skin of the lips, it contributes to preserving lip hydration and lip nourishment.

Strengthens the natural barrier function of the lips and reconstructs the same with prolonged usage. The presence of cherry oil offers a sensation of instant comfort on application. Since cherry oil features a composition similar to lipids in the skin of the lips, it contributes to preserving lip hydration and lip nourishment. Shea Butter: This ingredient wraps the lips in a soft cocoon and promotes cell regeneration to revive dry, chapped lips.

This ingredient wraps the lips in a soft cocoon and promotes cell regeneration to revive dry, chapped lips. Sunflower and rice wax: These ingredients allow for the right dose of lip care as they fuse with the skin on the lips.

The Dior Addict Lip Glow lip balm is a part of the brand's sustainable development initiative which aims to improve Dior's impact on resources, climate, and waste.

The new shade of the Dior Addict lip balm retails at $40 and will be available on online retail platforms shortly after its store-based nationwide launch.