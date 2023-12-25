13 best red lip glosses to channel your inner diva

Red lip glosses have been a beauty staple for decades, serving as a timeless symbol of confidence, sophistication, and glamour. The allure of a bold red lip is undeniable, and red lip glosses, in particular, have gained popularity for their ease of use and versatile appeal.

Red lip glosses offer instant elegance and confidence, serving as a symbol of empowerment with their vibrant color. Red lip glosses' versatility in shades and finishes allows for customization to suit various occasions, while the reflective properties impart a youthful radiance, making lips appear fuller and more vibrant.

Red lip glosses serve as versatile tools, enhancing natural beauty by drawing attention to the lips with a glossy finish that frames the face sensually. Beyond casual outings or special events, they effortlessly elevate any makeup look, adding glamour and sophistication to complement diverse eye and face makeup styles.

Furthermore, red lip glosses become a personalized form of self-expression, enabling individuals to convey their unique personality and style through the choice of bold, statement-making reds or subtle, everyday red lip glosses.

To achieve the perfect red lip gloss application, start with smooth, moisturized lips using a lip scrub or balm. Choose a shade that complements the skin tone, then apply directly from the center outward for precision. For extended wear, blot the lips gently with a tissue to set the color while preserving the glossy finish. Here are the 13 best red lip glosses to channel the inner diva.

Best red lip glosses to channel the inner diva

1) NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss - 20 Red Velvet ($4.79)

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss in "Red Velvet" offers a luscious red tint with a buttery smooth texture for a glossy finish, providing a vibrant and hydrating option for lip color enthusiasts.

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss - 20 Red Velvet is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Intense and vibrant red color Reapplication needed Buttery smooth texture

2) e.l.f. Lip Lacquer - Cherry Bomb ($4.79)

e.l.f. Lip Lacquer in "Cherry Bomb" offers a bold and vibrant red shade, providing a glossy finish for a statement-making look. Its smooth application and intense color make it a budget-friendly option for those seeking a vivid and trendy lip color.

e.l.f. Lip Lacquer in "Cherry Bomb" is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Affordable price point Slight stickiness Intense color payoff

3) NARS Lip Gloss in Eternal Red ($19.99)

NARS Lip Gloss in Eternal Red is a long-lasting formula that delivers a vibrant and luscious red hue. Known for its staying power, this gloss combines intense color payoff with a glossy finish, providing a statement look that stands the test of time.

NARS Lip Gloss in Eternal Red is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Long lasting formula Possibly sticky feel Intense color payoff

4) MAC Cosmetics Lipglass in Ruby Woo ($39)

MAC's Lipglass in Ruby Woo is a vibrant red lip gloss that adds a pop of color and shine. Its highly pigmented formula ensures a bold and long-lasting finish, making it a go-to choice for those seeking a classic red lip.

MAC's Lipglass in Ruby Woo is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Intense pigmentation Sticky texture Long-lasting formula

5) Glossier's Lip Gloss in Red ($24.69)

Glossier's Lip Gloss in Red is a vibrant and glossy option for those seeking a bold lip look. Its high-shine formula and true red hue make it a standout choice for any makeup enthusiast. Glossier's Lip Gloss in Red is available on the brand's official website, Sephora's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Intense color Limited applicator precision Non-sticky formula

6) Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Fatal Apple ($7.89)

Revlon's Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Fatal Apple offers a vibrant red hue with a high-shine finish, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a bold and glossy lip look. Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Fatal Apple is available on the brand's official website, Walmart's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Intense color Sticky texture Long-lasting formula

7) Maybelline Lifter Gloss in Taffy ($7.98)

Maybelline Lifter Gloss in Taffy offers a subtle yet enhancing gloss for a natural look. With its hydrating formula, it provides comfortable wear, leaving lips looking fuller and smoother. Maybelline Lifter Gloss in Taffy is available on the brand's official website, Walmart's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Hydrating formula Limited color range Natural and subtle gloss

8) Urban Decay Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss in 69 ($13.59)

Urban Decay's Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss in 69 delivers a vibrant red hue with a high-shine finish. The ultra-cushioning formula ensures comfortable wear while providing a bold and glossy look.

Urban Decay's Hi-Fi Shine Ultra Cushion Lip Gloss in 69 is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons High shine finish Slightly sticky texture Intense red shade

9) L.A. Colors High Shine Shea Butter Lip Gloss - Dynamite ($10.99)

L.A. Colors' Dynamite lip gloss delivers a high-shine finish with added nourishment from shea butter, providing a luscious and vibrant red tint for a standout look. L.A. Colors High Shine Shea Butter Lip Gloss - Dynamite is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons High-shine finish Reapplication needed Hydrating

10) Kiko Milano 3d Hydra Lipgloss 15 - Cherry Red ($13)

Kiko Milano's 3D Hydra Lipgloss in Cherry Red offers a vibrant hue with a hydrating formula for a glossy finish. The product combines intense color payoff with moisturizing properties for a comfortable and stylish lip look. Kiko Milano 3d Hydra Lipgloss 15 - Cherry Red is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Hydrating formula Reapplication needed Glossy finish

11) Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Socialite ($21)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Socialite offers a rich red hue for a bold and glamorous look. Its high-shine formula ensures a luscious finish, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a statement lip. Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Socialite is available on the brand's official website, Walmart's online store, and Amazon.

Pros Cons Long-lasting formula Limited availability Non-sticky texture

12) Wet n Wild Megalast Stained Glass - Reflective Kisses ($5.67)

Wet n Wild Megalast Stained Glass in Reflective Kisses is a vibrant lip gloss that provides a reflective, high-shine finish. Its long-lasting formula ensures a bold and glossy look throughout the day. Wet n Wild Mega Last Stained Glass in Reflective Kisses is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons High-shine finish Slightly sticky Long-lasting formula

13) Jane Iredale PureGloss Lip Gloss- Red Currant ($22.10)

Jane Iredale's PureGloss Lip Gloss in Red Currant offers a rich, red finish for a touch of elegance. Its nourishing formula combines color and shine for a polished look. Jane Iredale's PureGloss Lip Gloss in Red Current is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Nourishing formula Reapplication needed Glossy finish

Embrace the inner diva with these 13 red lip glosses that cater to various preferences and budgets. Whether one prefers a classic red or a deeper wine-inspired tone, these red lip glosses offer the perfect combination of color, shine, and comfort. Elevate the makeup game and make a bold statement with a swipe of these stunning red lip glosses.