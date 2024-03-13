7 Lipstick shades that suit every skin tone

Lipstick shades are one of the most important parts of a perfect makeup look. These colors express mood and personality, transforming looks with a single swipe. Whether it is for subtle enhancement or creating a bold statement, the right shade can accentuate any appearance.

Despite the wide variety available in the market, certain colors are beyond trends and skin tones. Gradually, they are becoming a must-have in every makeup collection. These universal shades range from the classic bold red to the subtle nude, suitable for all ages, skin tones, and nearly every outfit.

Selecting the perfect lipstick takes time, but some shades make the choice effortless. They adapt to various occasions, ensuring you're always prepared. This curated list by Sportskeeda focuses on those versatile hues, promising a match for everyone.

Lipstick shades that suit every skin tone

1) Bold Red: Charlotte's Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick

Bold Red: Charlotte's Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick (Image via Charlotte Tilbury)

Bold red is the quintessential confidence booster. Charlotte's Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick offers a cinematic cherry red that demands attention. Its modern matte formula ensures a long-lasting, vibrant look. Perfect for turning heads or boosting your mood, this shade is a must-have. Available for $35 on the company website, it's an investment in your beauty arsenal.

2) Coral Lipstick Shade: Revlon ColorBurst Lipstick

Coral Lipstick Shade: Revlon ColorBurst Lipstick (Image via Revlon)

Revlon's ColorBurst in Coral is the epitome of fun and flattery. Its unique blend of orange and pink suits any skin tone, adding warmth and brightness. This lipstick also hydrates, thanks to its innovative formula, ensuring comfortable wear. Get it for $18 on Amazon and add a splash of vibrancy to your look.

3) Pretty Nude: Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in Nude Lust

Pretty Nude: Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in Nude Lust (Image via Amazon)

Nude Lust from Maybelline is the right shade of neutral with pink and peach undertones. It gives you a shiny look and the shea butter in it is good for lips. At only $5.64 on Amazon, it's an affordable way to achieve a sophisticated, hydrated pout that lasts all day.

4) Fresh Peach: Wet n Wild Perfect Pout Lipstick in Peach No More Drama

Fresh Peach: Wet n Wild Perfect Pout Lipstick in Peach No More Drama (Image via wet n wild)

Wet n Wild's Peach No More Drama is a peachy delight with a pink undertone. This lipstick is lightweight, comfortable, and ideal for achieving a natural appearance. Available for purchase at $4.29 on the official corporate website, this shade effectively enhances the radiance of your complexion, even in the absence of makeup.

5) Bobbi Brown Plum Rose

Bobbi Brown Plum Rose (Image via Bobbi Brown)

Bobbi Brown's Plum Rose is a creamy, hydrating lipstick shade that rejuvenates lips with moisture. It flatters all skin tones with its bold, neutral tones and is available for $26 on the company website. This lipstick is ideal for everyday wear, enhancing natural beauty with ease.

6) Candy Cream Pink: Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick

Candy Cream Pink: Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick (Image via Amazon)

Rimmel's Candy Cream Pink is a matte rose pink that's perfect for a soft, feminine look. Its velvety cream texture and tropical oil formula keep lips moisturized. For $4.97 on Amazon, this medium-coverage lipstick offers lasting color and hydration.

7) Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Intimatte in Hush Hush

Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Intimatte in Hush Hush (Image via Amazon)

The Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Intimatte lipstick in the shade Hush Hush is a gentle mauve pink color with a matte texture. This product is both customizable and comfy, making it appropriate for any event or situation. Containing moisturizing components, this product guarantees 12 hours of comfort and is available for purchase at $35.00 on Amazon.

A guide to picking the right lipstick shade for every skin tone

To pick the right lipstick shade, one needs to understand their skin tone and undertone. To start, find out if one has a cool or warm undertone. Blue, pink, or reddish tones suit cool undertones while yellow or green go with warm undertones.

Cool undertones look best with soft pinks, berries, or mauves. Warm undertones look best with peaches, corals, or nude browns.

These seven lipstick shades show that some colors look good on everyone. There is a color for every occasion and mood, from bright reds to soft neutrals. These lipsticks can enhance your natural beauty, feel good, and keep your lips moist.