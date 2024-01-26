7 Non-toxic lip balms to moisturize dry lips

Non-toxic lip balms are safer and more nourishing. It keeps your lips supple, reduces chapping, and provides the necessary hydration. Because the skin of your lips is much more sensitive than the rest of your body, they require a lot of care. Non-toxic lip balms are known for moisturizing and protecting the lips while preventing exposure to harmful compounds commonly found in conventional lip products.

With an increased emphasis on health and wellness, the conscious use of non-toxic lip moisturizers is more than just a trend; it is a planned move toward a healthier way of life. Natural components used in these balms are safe and beneficial to the general health of the lips.

This article lists a selection of seven outstanding non-toxic lip balms, each providing distinct benefits. These lip balms, made of refreshing oils and various creamy butters, are designed to keep your lips supple, hydrated, and healthy.

7 Non-Toxic lip balms you must try

1) L'Occitane Ultra-Rich 10% Shea Butter Nourishing Lip Balm

L'Occitane Ultra-Rich 10% Shea Butter Nourishing Lip Balm (Image via Amazon)

One of the best non-toxic lip balms available at $10.00 on Amazon, L'Occitane Ultra-Rich contains 10% shea butter, jojoba oil, castor oil, candelilla wax, and beeswax. It has been created specifically to deeply hydrate and nourish dry, chapped lips. Natural emollients, found in the product, are known to prevent the occurrence of dryness.

Its pure formulation contains no synthetic tints, thereby conserving the natural color of the lips. The balm provides a silky, non-oily finish and is well-suited for individuals in search of a luxurious yet organic lip care item.

Pros:

Moisturizes well

Natural ingredients

Value for money

Cons:

The scent may not appeal to all

2) Naturistick Black Peppermint Lip Balm

Naturistick Black Peppermint Lip Balm (Image via Amazon)

This can be a great option if you're looking for a lip balm that works for both men and women. Perfect for chapped lips, this non-toxic lip balm, formulated with beeswax, has the invigorating essence of peppermint. Its natural makeup includes vitamin E, which is good for lip health.

In contrast to the chilling effect of the peppermint, the beeswax hydrates effectively. Priced at $9.99 on Amazon, this gender-neutral lip balm is packaged with consideration for the environment.

Pros:

Soothing peppermint

Unisex appeal

Easy to afford

Cons:

Texture might feel greasy

3) HONEST Beauty Tinted Lip Balm - Plum Drop

HONEST Beauty Tinted Lip Balm - Plum Drop (Image via Amazon)

Honest Beauty's tinted balm comes with avocado oil and antioxidant-rich acai extracts. With its creamy texture, this vegan product offers long-lasting hydration. This lip balm is paraben-free and suited for all skin types. Apart from that, the tinted hypoallergenic lip balm also serves the dual purpose of providing hydration with a subtle tint.

This lip balm is available for $9.99 on Amazon.

Pros:

Hypoallergenic

Stays long on the lips

Vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

May feel sticky

4) BURT'S BEES Moisturizing Lip Balm

BURT'S BEES moisturizing lip balm (Image via Walmart)

Shea butter and kokum butter are two common ingredients that keep your lips softer. This Burt's Bees lip balm is composed of all-natural constituents, such as the aforementioned ingredients.

This lip balm has been specially formulated to hydrate dry, flaky lips intensively. With its silky texture, it can nourish your lips, revitalize them, and keep them hydrated. This paraben-free product is suitable for daily use and retails at $4.57 on Amazon.

Pros:

Deeply hydrating

Natural ingredients

Paraben-free

Cons:

Not long-lasting

5) Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick - Value Pack

Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick - Value Pack (Image via Amazon)

This non-toxic lip balm, composed of a combination of shea butter, jojoba oil, and vital vitamins, is an economical remedy for chapped lips. With no added fragrance, this formulation is dermatologist-recommended for extremely delicate lips. Be it summer, winter, or any time of the year, this repair stick can be perfect for any weather to keep your lips softer.

Although it effectively hydrates and repairs the lips, some users may find the effects to be less prolonged than desired. You can get this lip balm for $4.76 on Amazon.

Pros:

No added fragrance

Non-irritating

Budget-friendly

Cons:

Short-lived effect

6) eos 100% Natural & Organic Lip Balm

eos 100% Natural & Organic Lip Balm (Image via Amazon)

The all-natural, organic lip balm by EOS is non-toxic and optimal for individuals with sensitive lips. The formulation integrates jojoba oil, shea butter derived from sustainable sources, and coconut oil to create a nourishing and hypoallergenic product.

Offering all-day hydration, the lip balm also comes in strawberry sorbet, sweet mint, and vanilla bean flavors, among others, and is available on Amazon for $4.47.

Pros:

Organic ingredients

Lightweight

Suits all skin types

Cons:

Quick to dry up

7) PALMER'S Coconut Oil Formula Lip Balm

PALMER'S Coconut Oil Formula Lip Balm (Image via Amazon)

SPF 15 is a distinguishing feature of this Palmer lip balm, which contains the moisturizing benefits of coconut oil. The purpose of this lip balm is to deliver profound nourishment by retaining hydration to ensure prolonged softness.

The balm's velvety consistency guarantees a seamless application. It is an inexpensive alternative that provides effective protection against the sun's damaging radiation and is paraben-free. You can purchase this lip balm on Amazon for just $4.99.

Pros:

Long-lasting

SPF protection

Affordable

Cons:

May leave residue

Those who have chapped lips will benefit greatly from non-toxic lip balms, which provide essential hydration and protection. Since the health and appearance of lips considerably impact one's overall appearance, select a non-toxic lip balm with care and carry one with you at all times.