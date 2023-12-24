Holiday beauty hacks: Quick tips for a gorgeous look when in a rush

As the holiday season approaches, so do a slew of party invites, and holiday beauty hacks might be a lifesaver. While you can always buy new attire for each event, a more practical strategy is to alter your normal makeup routine for a party-ready look.

These simple yet effective holiday beauty hacks are perfect for transforming your appearance for the numerous parties on your calendar and making you selfie-ready for the party

Whether it's an office party or a spontaneous gathering at a friend's place, these tips will have you looking fabulous in no time.

Holiday beauty hacks to get ready in a jiffy

1) A luminous lift with highlighter

Highlighter is a makeup product that reflects light, creating an illusion of brightness and height, thus giving your skin a radiant glow. When strategically applied, it enhances your facial features. Moreover, when you apply it under the arch of your eyebrows, it lifts the eyes and makes them appear more open.

On the tops of the cheeks, it creates a healthy, youthful glow. When highlighted, it makes the nose appear more defined, while applying it to the Cupid's bow helps accentuate the lips, making them appear fuller.

2) Hair held high with bobby pins

Among so many common holiday beauty hacks, it involves improving the grip of bobby pins to ensure your hairstyle stays intact throughout the party. By spraying them with hairspray or dry shampoo before inserting them into your hair, the pins get an added grip that prevents them from sliding out.

This is particularly useful for detailed hairstyles or for hair that tends to slip out of place. After styling, an additional layer of hairspray can help set the entire look, offering extra hold.

3) Festive flair with false lashes

False eyelashes can dramatically change the appearance of your eyes and make them look larger. For holiday beauty hacks, choosing lashes with extra flair, like glitter or unique colors, can add a festive touch to your look.

While they might seem challenging to apply at first, they can become a go-to for an instant glamorous upgrade with a little practice. They frame the eyes and draw attention to them, making your eyes a standout feature.

4) Bold beauty with bright lipstick

A bright lipstick can instantly elevate your look. It’s a simple yet powerful tool to add a pop of color and draw attention to your face. Holiday colors like red, berry, and plum match the festive mood and add a touch of elegance.

If you're short on time, just a quick swipe of a bright lipstick shade can make an enormous difference, and a layer of plumping gloss can increase the volume of your lips, making them more striking.

5) Pristine powder foundation

In a rush, a pressed powder foundation is a great choice, as it's easier and faster to apply compared to liquid foundations. It provides a matte finish and helps even out the skin tone without the need for extensive blending.

For those who don’t need full coverage, targeting problem spots with concealer can be a quick fix. This approach is ideal for covering under-eye circles, redness around the nose, blemishes, and uneven eyelids.

6) Front-focused hair blow-dry

This is one of the best holiday beauty hacks about focusing on the most visible part of your hair—the front. By straightening and smoothing out the shorter hair pieces around your face, you create the impression of a polished hairstyle. This is especially useful when you’re short on time.

Adding a shimmering hair clip and a pair of crystal earrings can further enhance this look, giving the appearance of a more intricate hairstyle.

7) Dazzle in a bright dress

Choosing the right color and style of dress can significantly impact your overall appearance. Bright colors tend to stand out and can be more memorable. The key is to select a hue and style that flatters your body type. Classic colors like red, black, and white are versatile and can be easily dressed up with accessories.

Holiday beauty hacks are all about attaining a gorgeous appearance with minimal effort, which is especially important when time is limited. By focusing on important areas such as your face, hair, and attire, you can effortlessly shift from your everyday look to a party-ready look.

These simple yet impactful holiday beauty hacks will enhance your natural beauty while adding a festive touch, ensuring you're ready for any holiday event, even at the last minute.