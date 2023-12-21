Beauty benefits of Pomegranate: How to add ingredient to your skincare routine

The beauty benefits of pomegranate can leave anyone in awe. Pomegranates, renowned for their delightful flavor, are a culinary delight and also one of the lesser-known options for maintaining healthy skin. Following a perfect skincare routine involves cleansing, exfoliating, and adding natural elements bringing in a host of benefits.

Among these natural wonders, pomegranate stands out as an exceptional addition to elevate your skincare practices.

Popularly known as a refreshing summer fruit, pomegranates are rich in vital nutrients and have antibacterial properties. These are certainly an excellent choice for better skin health.

Let's know a bit more about the remarkable benefits of pomegranate for beauty and skincare.

Beauty benefits of Pomegranate you should know

1) Preventing sun damage

Amid scorching summers, pomegranate emerges as a formidable ally, shielding your skin from the perils of sun damage. Thanks to its abundant antioxidants, pomegranate aids in combating the harmful effects of UV rays.

2) Detoxifying skin

Pomegranate's detoxifying ingredients play a crucial role in ridding your skin of toxins, leaving it rejuvenated and supple.

3) Acne prevention

Pomegranate's antioxidants can effectively reduce acne breakouts and soothe irritated, flaky skin, promoting a clearer complexion.

4) Reducing wrinkles

Its anti-aging properties help diminish wrinkles and fine lines, with a natural SPF protection of 8 that provides added defense against premature aging.

5) Skin brightening

Whether used as a face pack or toner, pomegranate's skin-brightening abilities can lighten blemishes, dark spots, and other imperfections, enhancing your skin's radiance.

6) Achieving glowing skin

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of pomegranate contribute to a glowing and clear complexion.

Skincare benefits of Pomegranate for skin

Pomegranate boasts an array of skin-loving nutrients, making it a powerhouse ingredient for various skincare products, from face washes to serums to DIY face masks. Here are some of the remarkable beauty benefits of pomegranates:

Helps in reducing aging signs

Pomegranate's antioxidant-rich composition, featuring vitamin C, tannins, anthocyanins, and ellagic acid, combats free radical damage, reverses signs of aging, and boosts collagen production, leaving your skin firmer and more youthful.

Speeds up cell regeneration

The beauty benefits of pomegranate also include rapid cell regeneration. Enhancing circulation, pomegranate accelerates skin cell turnover, facilitating faster tissue repair and wound healing.

Antimicrobial properties

Pomegranate's antimicrobial properties help tackle acne, reduce scarring, balance oil levels, and soothe irritations, promoting healthier skin.

UV Protection

Pomegranate extracts are often found in day creams and sunscreens, protecting your skin from sun damage, preventing sunburns, and reducing the risk of skin cancer.

Natural exfoliator

This fruit acts as a natural exfoliator, removing dead skin cells, and allowing other skincare products to penetrate effectively, leaving your skin brighter and more radiant while keeping acne at bay.

How to add Pomegranate for skin care

To derive the beauty benefits of pomegranate, here are some of the simple DIY treatments:

Juice for toning

The beauty benefits of pomegranate also include its use as a toner. After cleansing, apply pomegranate juice to your skin with a cotton pad, promoting blood circulation and toning your skin.

Seeds for Exfoliation

Ground dry pomegranate seeds, mix with rosewater and gently massage the paste in circular motions for 2-3 minutes before rinsing and moisturizing.

Face Pack with pomegranate

For oily or acne-prone skin, blend bentonite clay with pomegranate juice, apply, and leave for 30 minutes before thorough rinsing, cleansing, and pore tightening.

Different ways to add pomegranate to your skincare

Using pomegranate seeds: Crush these seeds to form a natural exfoliating scrub. This scrub aids in removing dead skin cells, unveiling a radiant and healthy complexion.

Utilizing pomegranate oil: Pomegranate oil can be a fantastic choice for a face serum. Its strong anti-aging properties help in preserving youthful skin and safeguard against sun damage.

Digesting: While you can consume pomegranate through fruit, juice, or supplements, topical application provides more direct benefits to your skin.

On an added note, using pomegranate essential oil mixed with carrier oils can be a great idea. From nourishment to rejuvenation of the skin, one can have an all-in-one solution.

The beauty benefits of pomegranate are surprisingly great. Apart from opting for pomegranate oil in skin care or eating it raw, for the best results, it is better to try for a balanced diet rich in antioxidants.