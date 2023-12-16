Beauty benefits of hazelnut oil: How to add ingredient to your beauty regimen

The beauty benefits of hazelnut oil are widely acknowledged in skincare. This natural oil is a treasure trove of essential nutrients, including fatty acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. All of this contributes to a range of benefits for skin health maintenance and enhancement.

Hazelnut oil is obtained through the mechanical pressing of hazelnuts. With its rich content of skin-friendly vitamins and essential fatty acids, hazelnut oil is more than a mere moisturizer and has multiple benefits for the skin.

It is instrumental in protecting the skin from sun damage, boosting collagen production, and delivering numerous other advantages for a comprehensive skincare regimen. Hazelnut oil exemplifies nature's gift of holistic skin care solutions, offering more than just superficial benefits.

8 beauty benefits of hazelnut oil

The beauty benefits of hazelnut oil are many, as a result of which it has established itself as a key component in skincare routines:

1) Safe for sensitive skin

Hazelnut oil is a gentle choice for sensitive skin. Unlike alcohol-based astringents, it is a natural, alcohol-free alternative that doesn't cause irritation. This makes hazelnut oil a safer option for those with delicate skin.

2) Hydrating properties

The high vitamin E and fatty acid content in hazelnut oil aids in hydrating the skin’s outer layer. This hydration is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and a youthful, supple appearance.

3) Effective moisturizing

Fatty acids and vitamin E in hazelnut oil create a natural oil barrier. This barrier is crucial in helping the skin retain water and prevent dryness, keeping it moisturized and healthy.

4) Astringent qualities

Hazelnut oil contains tannins - powerful antioxidants that impart astringent properties. These properties are beneficial for drying oily skin, cleansing and shrinking pores, and removing bacteria.

5) Boosts collagen production

Collagen is vital for skin structure and elasticity. Hazelnut oil, rich in vitamin E, supports collagen production, which is essential for maintaining the skin’s firmness and resilience.

6) Reduces the appearance of scars

Applying hazelnut oil, which is high in vitamin E, might help reduce the visibility of scars, although research on this is not conclusive.

7) Eliminates hyperpigmentation

Hazelnut oil with vitamin E in it, may reduce hyperpigmentation, a condition that causes skin darkening due to pollution and other reasons.

8) Minimizes fine lines

Vitamin E in hazelnut oil may reduce fine lines, a hallmark of aging. This antioxidant is crucial for skin smoothing and helps the outer skin layer retain moisture, making it one of the top beauty benefits of hazelnut oil.

Adding hazelnut oil to your daily skincare routine

Before moving forward to derive the beauty benefits of hazelnut oil, it is better to start with a skin patch test. If no irritation occurs, then hazelnut oil can be incorporated in one's skincare routine in the following manner:

Start by patting your face with a damp washcloth and massaging with half a teaspoon of hazelnut oil. After 30 seconds, take another damp washcloth soaked in hot water to remove the oil.

Hazelnut oil is a daily cleanser, suitable for both morning and evening use, and can be applied before night cream too.

The beauty benefits of hazelnut oil are plenty. It can provide hydration, sun protection, and enhance skin texture. Using hazelnut oil can be universally beneficial for every skin type.

Adding a few drops of hazelnut oil into your daily skincare routine can unlock healthier, more radiant skin.