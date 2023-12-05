13 best Christmas gifts under $100 for kids

Christmas is a time of merriment and ideal time to gift your kids beautiful presents. For children, Christmas gifts are really special.

They mean a lot because they show love and the special feeling of Christmas. Finding the perfect gift for kids can be both fun and a bit tricky. You might want to find something different and special, but also affordable.

Soap gift set, and 12 other best Christmas gifts for kids in less than $100

1) Purrfect Soap Gift Set: A Feline Fantasy

Purrfect Soap Gift Set (Image via Amazon)

Priced at $28.95, the Purrfect Soap Gift Set by Diana Kralovic is a whimsical choice for young cat enthusiasts. This handmade, cat-shaped soap trio comes in three enchanting scents and colors. 'Boots' offers a green tea and cucumber aroma, 'Tiger' delights with sweet citrus, and 'Whiskers' calms with lavender and cedar.

Each bar, measuring 2.5 oz., is crafted with natural ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter, ensuring a gentle and luxurious bathing experience.

Handmade in Washington, this gift set can be found on various online platforms, offering a unique blend of fun and practicality.

2) Flipbook Kits: Mini Movie Magic

Flipbook Kits (Image via Amazon)

At $12.58, Flipbook Kits offer an exciting and creative experience for children. This kit enables them to create their mini movies, like cartoons on TV, through a series of colorful images. Each kit includes two pre-drawn and one blank flipbook, along with non-toxic markers and clips.

Available in various themes like Butterfly/Frog, Rocket/Robot, and more, these kits not only inspire creativity but also enhance storytelling skills, making them a perfect gift for imaginative young minds.

3) Little Park Ranger Baby Board Book Set: An Early Adventure

Christmas Gifts: Little Park Ranger Baby Board Book Set (Image via Amazon)

For $17.82, the Little Park Ranger Baby Board Book Set introduces toddlers to America's national parks. This set of four board books explores different environmental aspects - water, land, animals, and plants - in 16 national parks.

Each book contains eight vibrantly illustrated pages, perfect for little hands to explore. These educational and engaging books, printed in China, offer a wonderful way for young children to start learning about the natural world.

4) Toddler Sound-Activated Light Blocks: Illuminating Imagination

Toddler Sound-Activated Light Blocks (Image via Amazon)

The Toddler Sound-Activated Light Blocks are priced between $41.94 and $94.36. These innovative building blocks light up when connected to their base, powered by battery or USB. The set, available in 36 or 102 blocks, is compatible with other block systems and offers four lighting modes.

This toy not only sparks creativity but also introduces children to basic concepts of electricity and circuitry, making it a gift that's both fun and educational.

5) Kids Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Set: Sporty Fun

Kids Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Set for Christmas Gifts (Image via Amazon)

At $83.87, this Pickleball Set is a perfect choice as a Christmas gift for introducing kids to the popular sport. The set includes a net, two paddles, two indoor pickleballs, and a zip-up bag for easy storage.

The paddles are designed for smaller hands, and the rubber silicone balls ensure less noise and no wall scuffs, making it ideal for indoor play. This set not only promotes physical activity but also encourages sportsmanship and coordination.

6) Starry Night Air Fort: A Cosmic Playground

Christmas Gifts: Starry Night Air Fort (Image via Amazon)

The Starry Night Air Fort, priced at $62.91, is a unique inflatable play space. It sets up in less than 30 seconds and features a glow-in-the-dark starry ceiling, creating a magical atmosphere.

Lightweight and easy to store, this fort is designed for kids aged 3 and above. It's a fantastic gift for encouraging imaginative play and can be a cozy spot for reading or napping.

7) Food Truck & City Traffic Wooden Toy Sets: Imaginative Play on Wheels

Food Truck & City Traffic Wooden Toy Sets (Image via Amazon)

Ranging from $47.18 to $60.81, these wooden toy sets allow children to navigate their playroom cities with a fleet of adorable vehicles. Available in two sets - City and Food Trucks - each vehicle is made of sturdy beechwood and plastic.

These toys not only foster imaginative play but also help develop motor skills and an understanding of community roles.

8) Story Time Chess for Kids: Strategic Fun

Story Time Chess for Kids (Image via Amazon)

Priced between $31.45 and $41.94, Story Time Chess introduces children as young as 3 to chess through characters, stories, and activities. The game, endorsed by chess masters, helps develop strategic thinking and problem-solving skills in a fun, engaging way.

Expansion kits are available for advancing skills, making this gift both educational and entertaining.

9) Preschool Time Teaching Watches: Learning to Tell Time

Preschool Time Teaching Watches (Image via Amazon)

For $26.21, these watches make learning to tell time easy and fun. They use colors and glow-in-the-dark animals instead of numbers, ideal for preschoolers. The watches are shock- and water-resistant, and come with a flexible silicone band, featuring unicorns and rainbows or trucks and construction gear.

This gift is not only practical but also helps children grasp the concept of time in a playful manner.

10) Library Pretend Play Kit: A Little Librarian's Dream

Library Pretend Play Kit (Image via Amazon)

Priced at $60.81, the Library Pretend Play Kit is one of the finest Christmas gifts, which turns any room into a mini library. It includes a fabric backdrop, book scanner, stamp, and more.

This kit encourages imaginative play and a love for books, making it a perfect gift for budding bibliophiles.

11) Dinosaur Dress-Up Capes: Roaring Good Fun

Dinosaur Dress-Up Capes (Image via Amazon)

At $36.69, these Dinosaur Dress Up Capes let kids transform into a T. rex or Triceratops. Made with scale-textured velour and detailed hoods, these capes provide a realistic and comfortable play experience.

They're great for imaginative play and can be a hit at costume parties. Parents can add this with other Christmas gifts for their children.

12) Little Chef's Learn to Measure & Cook Set: Culinary Adventures

Little Chef's Learn to Measure & Cook Set (Image via Amazon)

For $36.69, this cooking set takes young chefs on a global culinary journey. It includes whimsically designed measuring cups and spoons, and a cookbook with easy-to-follow recipes from around the world. This set not only introduces kids to cooking but also to diverse cultures and cuisines.

13) Puzzle & Build the Animal Kingdom: Zoological Discovery

Puzzle & Build the Animal Kingdom (Image via Amazon)

Priced at $18.87, this puzzle set lets kids explore various animal habitats. Each figurine comes with a removable shell revealing a skeleton, offering an educational and interactive experience.

It's is one of the most excellent Christmas gifts for young animal lovers and budding scientists.

Picking out the best Christmas gifts for kids is all about finding things that they will love and that can also help them learn or grow. These 13 gifts are not just affordable but also full of fun and learning.

When choosing a gift, remember it's the thought and love that count the most. Happy holiday shopping!