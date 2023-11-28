Who is Omar Rudberg? Everything about the Young Royals star as he launches his beauty brand OMR

Actor Omar Rudberg, who is known for his role in Young Royals has taken a step into the world of beauty with his beauty brand OMR. The debut product of the line is a fragrance named "Intro," which comes encased in a purple bottle with a round top. The bottle is an embodiment of Rudberg's style and reflects on his journey from Venezuelan native to Swedish pop sensation and acclaimed actor.

According to Vogue, Omar describes the scent as "sweet and bright" with a "candy effervescence of a cocktail" as he goes on to call it a scent not suitable for the day. He adds that Intro is something that cannot be pinned down and is elusive but real. The scent and the bottle are designed to appeal to a wide audience and embody Omar Rudberg's inclusive approach to beauty.

The beauty brand OMR is Omar's invitation to the world to experience beauty through his eyes. It's a brand that goes beyond traditional boundaries and is designed for those who seek to express themselves uniquely.

The choice of the color of the bottle, purple, is one that is often associated with creativity and wisdom. It also emphasizes Omar's commitment to a fusion of artistic expression with personal experience.

Omar Rudberg launches his new beauty brand OMR

The beauty brand OMR is a reflection of Omar Rudberg's life experiences and creative journey. Growing up, he was deeply influenced by his mother's beauty routines, sparking his interest in makeup and fragrances, he told Vogue in an interview. His career in the music industry furthered this passion, as he found joy and relaxation in makeup sessions.

The essence of OMR Beauty is to challenge stereotypes and promote inclusivity, especially for men in the beauty industry.

Omar's personal experiences, feeling underrepresented as a male interested in beauty, drove him to create a brand that breaks down these barriers. He envisions OMR as a brand where everyone, regardless of gender, can feel comfortable exploring beauty products.

The beauty brand OMR stands for inclusivity and breaking stereotypes. Omar emphasizes the importance of representing diverse shades and types of people. The brand's values are deeply personal to Omar, reflecting his own background and experiences.

He aims to create a space where men feel encouraged to explore beauty without fear or judgment. As mentioned earlier, the choice of purple for the fragrance bottle signifies this inclusive and boundary-breaking ethos.

In an interview with Vogue, Omar said that "OMR beauty comes 100%" from him and that all of his values are the values of the brand. Adding that it was just the beginning, he said that it was "impossible to represent everything in one fragrance."

"I have so many things to say. I have so many things to show, and I think that we will do it in the future as we keep going, we’re going to develop and keep on showing what our values are," the Young Royals star said.

The Future of OMR Beauty

As Omar Rudberg continues his journey in music and acting, with the final season of Young Royals and new music on the horizon, beauty brand OMR is set to evolve alongside his career.

The brand, rooted in Omar's personal values, aims to expand its offerings while maintaining its core principles of inclusivity and breaking stereotypes. The fragrance "Intro" is just the beginning of what promises to be a dynamic and impactful brand in the beauty industry.

About the Brand and Its Creator: Omar Rudberg

Omar Rudberg, the Young Royals star launches his beauty brand OMR (Image via Instagram/@officialomar)

Born in Venezuela, Omar Rudberg moved to Sweden at the age of six with his mother, Wilnur. Although he was born Omar Gonzalez, he later adopted his stepfather's name as his own and began going by the name Omar Rudberg.

His journey into the spotlight began early and by the age of 14, he was part of the Swedish boy band FO&O. He has opened for artists like Justin Bieber and One Direction. Omar's solo music career, starting in 2018, saw him gain a significant following, with hits like Mi Casa Su Casa.

Rudberg's acting career reached new heights with his role as Simon Eriksson in Netflix's Young Royals. With this character, Omar captured the hearts of fans worldwide. His character's blend of confidence and vulnerability resonated with audiences, leading to a surge in his popularity. This success in acting and music paved the way for the creation of his beauty brand OMR.

Omar Rudberg's beauty brand OMR marks a significant milestone in his career, blending his personal experiences, artistic flair, and commitment to inclusivity. The launch of OMR Beauty is a statement of intent, that reflects Omar's desire to challenge norms and empower individuals to express themselves freely.

The perfume is available to buy on the beauty brand's website and a 50 ml/1.7 oz bottle will cost $62.