“Justin’s career (Taylor’s Version)”: Fans react to Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun allegedly parting ways

Justin Bieber and his manager, Scooter Braun, have known each other for years now, and have collectively built a huge fortune. However, a recent article from Puck News claimed that the two have drifted apart and have not spoken to each other for months, adding that their "lawyers are involved."

The news, which was widely shared on all platforms, triggered a variety of reactions, with one fan calling the entire situation "Justin's career (Taylor's version)." The reaction is in reference to Taylor Swift's feud with Scooter Braun over the ownership of her first six studio albums back in 2019. The fan might mean that Bieber is going through similar circumstances.

Despite rumors of the alleged split, on August 18, 2023, E! News reported that representatives for both Bieber and Braun have denied the claims.

Multiple sources also told Entertainment Tonight:

"Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together."

Even sources for Page Six have confirmed that the rumors are untrue.

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have known each other since 2006

After listening to Justin Bieber's cover of Ne-Yo's So Sick in 2006, Scooter Braun decided to take a chance on him and has since helped his career take off, working on him with all of his chart-topping albums so far. Bieber then signed with Raymond Braun Media Group, a joint venture between Braun and famous singer Usher.

The Peaches singer is currently signed under HYBE. Braun is the CEO of the HYBE America, according to Variety.

In light of Braun and Bieber's longstanding professional relationship, the rumors of them parting ways drew varied reactions. Some even wondered what might have gone wrong between the two friends and business associates. Many were seen quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift's song, Karma, given the latter's association with Braun.

Recent personnel and other changes made by Justin Bieber

As per Vulture, Justin Bieber has implemented multiple changes in his staff over the past two years. He canceled his world tour last year and fired his long-term lawyer for two new ones. The Canadian singer even struck a deal with controversial manager Lou Taylor, who was involved in Britney Spears' conservatorship.

The Love Yourself singer also fired his agency CAA and sold his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a whopping $200 million.

As per Variety, the CEO and founder of Hipgnosis Songs Capital, Merck Mercuriadis, gave a statement about Justin's catalog:

"This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70, such is the power of this incredible catalog that has almost 82 million monthly listeners and over 30 billion streams on Spotify alone."

He concluded:

"Scooter Braun has helped him build a magnificent catalog, and it’s a pleasure to welcome Justin and his incredible songs and recordings to the Hipgnosis family."

As already mentioned, representatives for Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have both confirmed that the two are still working together, and the rumors were untrue.