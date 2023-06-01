"There was just lack of trust": When Justin Bieber opened up on "tough" marriage with Hailey Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber's dating life hasn't really been an easy one. From his on-again-off-again relationship with singer Selena Gomez to his marriage to model Hailey Bieber, Justin has had his love life scrutinized quite often. While he dated the former on and off from 2008 to 2018, he dated his wife for six months in 2016 before reuniting and getting married in 2018.

A few years after his marriage, in 2021, Bieber spoke to GQ about his marriage with Hailey and finding his faith. He also discussed feeling empty despite his success, and his journey of recovery from a traumatic childhood.

In the interview, Bieber got real about the initial years of his marriage and said that the first year of their marriage was very tough. He noted that the couple faced a lot of going back to their traumas. He added:

“There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’ ”

Justin Bieber felt like he was "walking on eggshells" during the first year of his marriage

Speaking openly and honestly about his marriage, the Sorry singer admitted that in the first year of their marriage, he felt like he was walking on eggshells. However, Bieber said in the interview that he always felt "compelled" to get married. He said that since he had grown up in a broken family where he felt neglected, he wants to build a family with Hailey Bieber.

However, now it looks like Justin Bieber is in a much better place in his marriage as he said that the two are creating moments for themselves as a couple. He added that it was beautiful that they had a life to look forward to. The STAY singer said that he didn't have that to look forward to in his life earlier and noted that his life at home was unstable and almost non-existent.

The Canadian superstar added that he didn't have a significant other, someone to love, or even someone to "pour into," but said that he has that now.

According to Justin's friend Ryan Good, Hailey seemed like the former's first step toward redemption. Good said that Hailey was a "strong, consistent, and stabilizing force" in Bieber's life. He said that all of this was something that was missing in Bieber's life.

Justin Bieber on career, finding faith and his journey of recovery

During the interview, Justin also spoke about feeling "empty and unhappy" despite all his success. He opened up about struggling with Lyme disease and substance abuse but noted that he had left his past behind to embrace a brighter future with God, Hailey, and his fans.

He said:

“A lot of people let their past weigh them down, and they never do what they want to do because they think that they’re not good enough."

However, he noted that he knew that he did a "bunch of stupid sh*t" but said that it was okay and that he was available to help and worthy of being helped.

Rhode Beauty owner Hailey remarked in an interview with Vogue that the "common denominator" between the couple was always the church.

Bieber believes that "God is grace" and confesses that his faith inspires him to do better. He noted that he believes that every human being has the same access to God. He said that the voice in his head, the voice of God spoke to him, and told him "You are forgiven".

Justin Bieber feels that he is where God wants him to be right now. He said that it was rewarding to be where a person is designed to be. He added:

“I believe that, at this point in my life, I’m right where I’m supposed to be, doing what I believe that God wants me to do. And there’s nothing more fulfilling.”

Justin Bieber's road to recovery has been tough, but it has been made easier with his wife by his side. Recently, Justin Bieber was seen with his wife, supporting her during the launch of Rhode in the UK.

