Fact Check: Is Justin Bieber dead? Rumors debunked

A few months back, a viral article about the Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber claimed his alleged death in a car crash. Although many media outlets almost immediately debunked the story, no one was able to suppress it for long, as time and again, such reports have kept making rounds online.

It seems like many readers still have doubts in their minds about the old viral claims resurfacing again.

However, it should be noted that any viral media report claiming "Justin Bieber is dead" is nothing but a hoax. Therefore, fans must avoid believing or giving attention to such news reports about celebrities unless it comes from an official or a reputed source.

Somebody to Love singer Justin Bieber is alive and healthy as ever

The Baby artist is not dead and is seemingly in good health (Image via Instagram / @justinbieber)

Neither any media reports nor Bieber himself has confirmed any recent health issues lately, except for the pop star's update on being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The condition left half of JB's face paralyzed, as the pop star shared the news in June 2022, announcing taking a break and canceling or postponing his then-scheduled shows.

Fortunately, Just Bieber returned to performing again in late July, judging by the iconic singer's social media activity, and he seems to be in good health. Justin uploaded his last Instagram post quite recently, including his pictures with his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and an update regarding her skincare brand, Rhode, which launched in June 2022.

JB and Hailey have been married for more than five years now (Image via Instagram / @justinbieber)

Besides his recent Instagram post, Bieber is seemingly pretty active on social media and keeps sharing his pictures or updates with his followers. He turned 29 in March 2023 and posted photos from his birthday bash on his social media.

For the unversed, Justin Bieber married Hailey, an American model and Stephen Baldwin's daughter, in November 2018, and they married again in September 2019 in an official ceremony held in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Justin Bieber's 6th studio album, Justice, came out in 2021

JB's sixth and latest studio album Justice came out on March 19, 2023 (Image via YouTube / Justin Bieber)

On the work front, JB's last studio album, Justice, was released in March 2021, and ever since, fans have been waiting for more music from the What Do You Mean? artist. However, at the end of March this year, JB fans almost suffered heartbreak when the reports of the singer's retirement started making rounds online.

A report from an outlet, Radar Online, claimed that the star was considering retirement and has also been advised by his therapist to do the same. The report cited an unnamed friend of Bieber, who stated that the singer might retire soon amidst mental health issues.

However, the two-time Grammy Award winner has not confirmed any reports of his retirement. Therefore, JB fans can breathe a sigh of relief now and avoid believing any unconfirmed online reports.

