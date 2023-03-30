"Will be a major heartbreak": Justin Bieber retirement claim explored as report leaves fans crestfallen 

Recent claims regarding Justin Bieber’s retirement have left fans quite heartbroken.

News of the 29-year-old singer’s early retirement from the music industry was first reported by an outlet called Radar Online. It cited sources who claimed that Bieber wanted to leave the limelight without an explanation, along with his wife Hailey Bieber.

An alleged friend of the “Holy” hitmaker claimed that Bieber had not felt right about the world for quite some time and that his stardom was weighing heavily on him. The friend further claimed that Bieber was apparently advised by his therapist to take a permanent break from music and the limelight if it was adding to his other responsibilities.

As cited by the outlet, Bieber’s alleged friend added:

“Even his therapist says if what he’s doing makes him unhappy, he should make the hard decision to set it aside.”

Although the singer himself has not yet confirmed the report and the speculations, fans were already disheartened at the slightest possibility of the news becoming true.

Twitter user @payalpb01 expressed their sadness at the news and said that it would be a "major heartbreak" if Justin Bieber actually retires.

Fans do not want Justin Bieber to retire just yet

The alleged news of Justin Bieber wanting to retire from music did not sit right with Beliebers as they took to Twitter to share their reactions. Many have said they don't want Justin to quit his career this early.

Others did not believe the rumor and said that he was seen leaving the studio just days ago, so he was still making music. Some said that they would support the singer if he wants to take a break from making music as his mental health should be the first priority.

The insider whom Radar Online cited in their article said:

“Justin feels the pressure of the music biz isn’t good for him. He just wants to disappear with Hailey and enjoy his money.”

Speculations about Justin Bieber’s retirement from the music industry started building up after the pop star canceled the remaining dates of his “Justice” world tour after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022.

Bieber reportedly sold his publishing rights to his entire music catalog for $200 million in January this year. Merck Mercuriadis, the chief executive officer and founder of Hipgnosis Song Management, who bought Bieber’s publishing rights, said that the business acquisition was among the biggest deals ever made by an artist under the age of 70.

At the age of 29, Justin Bieber is said to hold an estimated $485 million net worth. Thus, it isn’t surprising that his fans became worried that the singer might permanently stop making music if he wants to since he has already acquired an impressive and sustainable fortune.

Some fans speculated that the recent social media drama that went down between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez might have also fueled the singer's decision to take a break from stardom.

Justin Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin in 2018 and their love has seemingly grown deeper throughout the years. The singer has also spoken about starting a family with Hailey someday.

So, it’s likely that Justin Bieber will take some time away from music to enjoy his life with his family, away from all the limelight and gossip.

However, until the Canadian pop sensation himself addresses the topic or confirms the news of his retirement, it’s safe to say that it is all a part of the rumor mill for now.

