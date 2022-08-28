Who is Scott Kelly? Neurosis singer retires from music after admitting to abusing wife and children

American musician Scott Kelly has announced his retirement from the profession after admitting that he abused his wife and children.

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, the 55-year-old musician took to his Facebook handle to share a lengthy post where he detailed incidents of his life and "set the record straight."

Scott Kelly has been the frontman and one of the founding members of 80s California experimental metal band, Neurosis, for 30 years. Since 1985, the musician has been writing and publishing music with Tribes of Neurot, Blood and Time and the band itself along with working on his solo project. Till date, he has released three solo albums and conducted over 400 solo shows worldwide.

Scott stated on Facebook that when he found out his wife, Sarah, was leaving him, he tried to convince his wife and others that he was "crazy, and seeing things, and that he did not know what he was doing." Sarah, for her part, attempted to assist him through therapy and psychiatrists, but to no avail.

Scott Kelly reveals he stalked his wife and kids

Further into the post, Scott revealed that he used to stalk and harass his wife and kids, and also lied to her 'n' number of times.

"For the past several years I have engaged in the emotional, financial, verbal and physical abuse of my wife and younger children. When I became paranoid that people were going to find out, I found ways to keep my wife and kids from work and school and created divisions with friends and family members. I became obsessed with control and used threats, manipulation, threats of self-harm and suicide, inflicted physical damage on people and their reputations all to keep that control."

He added:

"When my wife finally tried to leave, I stalked and harassed her day and night and caused her and our youngest to live in a constant state of fear. I have lied or told half truths to so many people about so much of this that I can’t keep track of them."

Scott Kelly said that he is not willing to lie anymore and loves his "intensely honest, loving and good to her core" wife to no end. Praising her, he continued:

"This letter is massive simplification of the irreparable damage I have caused and the unforgivable things that I’ve done to her and our kids. To say more in this public forum would not help anyone."

Scott Kelly also addressed the fact that, after the allegations were made public, his wife, Sarah, was answering questions about him while facing serious allegations, one of which prompted Kelly to speak out publicly. He mentioned:

"My wife absolutely speaks for me in my absence and I have already said she is intensely honest. If you don’t want the truth definitely don’t ask her questions. Additionally it is never appropriate to approach or question our children. I am 100% permanently retired from being a professional musician. Some people can be in a scene like this where there is no accountability and maintain their integrity. I cannot."

Further, while admitting that he "indirectly manipulated all of you," the musician confessed that living in the spotlight "was the worst decision" he could have ever made. Scott Kelly then stated that he now wishes to focus only on his family and hopes that his public announcement will save his wife from "further attacks."

Scott Kelly has previously spoken out on social media about his personal struggles.

In 2017, he admitted on his Facebook page that he suffers from mental illness and urged his fans to seek treatment if they do as well.

