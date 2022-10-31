Park Bo-yeon denies, ASTRO’s Rocky confirms dating reports

In a surprising twist that has now become a meme, ASTRO Rocky's agency, Fantagio, confirmed his dating rumors with former co-star Park Bo-yeon. The reason the dating news has turned funny for netizens is because hours before Fantagio’s confirmation, the actress’ agency, Management KOO, denied the rumors.
On October 31, 2022, ASTRO’s agency gave a statement to Sports Seoul confirming that he has been dating Park Bo-yeon.
“Hello, this is Fantagio. This is an official statement regarding our agency artist Rocky. As revealed through news reports, Rocky and Cheer Up actress Park Bo-yeon are currently getting to know each other with positive feelings."
They also added details, sharing that the duo first met on the set of the 2021 series, Find Me If You Can. It was also revealed that the actress worked with Rocky on his music production.
“The two first met through the [web drama] ‘Find Me If You Can,’ and they naturally became close as actress Park Bo-yeon, who enjoys writing, naturally participated in Rocky’s music production. After spending time as acquaintances, they recently developed positive feelings for each other.”
Fantagio asked for fans’ support and understanding for posting the statement at the time of national mourning, with regards to the Itaewon tragedy.
“We regret to deliver news like this during a national period of mourning in which we should be sharing sadness and consolation. As a result, we ask for the generous understanding of fans regarding the late statement.”
Cheer Up actress Park Bo-yeon’s agency denies dating rumors hours before Rocky's agency confirms it
Rumors about actress Park Bo-yeon (28) dating ASTRO’s Rocky (23) spread online recently. It arose after people spotted the actress at the K-pop idol’s musical Three Musketeers on October 30. Netizens dug up more information. It was then discovered that she co-wrote and narrated the ASTRO member’s solo song titled S#1.
To stop the spread of the so-called dating rumors, Park Bo-yeon’s agency Management KOO stated that the duo were only close acquaintances:
“We checked [these rumors], and Rocky is just a close acquaintance who she worked with on ‘Find Me If You Can.'”
However, a few hours after Management KOO’s statement, Fantagio put forward their official notice. The agency informed fans that the two had indeed “developed with positive feelings,” which is a phrase used to confirm official relationship announcements.
Netizens praise Rocky for publicly confirming relationship
Fans on Twitter praised the ASTRO member for being courageous and trusting his loyal fandom to stay by his side by confirming his relationship with Park Bo-yeon. K-pop idols dating is still considered taboo, due to the extreme criticism. However, as the Korean entertainment industry goes global, things are changing in terms of dating rules for idols too.
A major part about revealing one’s relationship to the public is the fear of backlash. But Rocky’s decision has ignited greater support, respect, and love for him from his fans. Take a look at the comments below:
Meanwhile, Park Bo-yeon is currently seen in SBS’ drama Cheer Up.