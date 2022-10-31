"First hetero dating rumor in the group": ATEEZ’s fans hilariously redirect Yunho’s dating rumors to upcoming MAMA voting

On Monday, October 31, ATEEZ’s Yunho found himself embroiled in dating rumors with a non-celebrity woman after several anonymous fans took to social networking platforms claiming they saw Yunho and his girlfriend walking together.

Fans also claim that the alleged couple have been sported wearing matching items like similar hats, rings, and phone cases, an indirect confirmation of ATEEZ’s Yunho going steady with his girlfriend.

However, ATEEZ’s fans have some of the best and most hilarious reactions to Yunho’s dating rumors. They took to social media to congratulate the first hetero-dating rumor in the group and hilariously redirected the dating rumors to the upcoming MAMA voting.

ATEEZ Yunho’s dating rumors cause an unexpected meme fest on social media

Yunho’s dating rumors with a non-celebrity woman have caused an unexpected meme fest on social media. Besides noticing couple items and secret dates, several other fans have pointed out that his alleged girlfriend runs a flower shop with pictures of the ATEEZ singer.

In fact, according to rumors, she even posted on her personal blog that the ATEEZ singer treated her to medications when she was sick and took care of her.

However, ATEEZ fans have taken the dating rumors in their stride and launched into an unexpectedly hilarious meme fest online, redirecting the fandom’s attention to the upcoming MAMA voting instead.

ATEEZ has been nominated in the “Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10” category at the 2022 MAMA Awards alongside a host of talented artists - BTS, BLACKPINK SEVENTEEN, NCT 127, TWICE, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, amongst 49 other groups and solo artists.

The voting will close on November 4, and the 2022 MAMA Awards will take place at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 30.

anyways #ateez @pannchoa do y'all really think yunho has time to date with his thight ass schedule especially with idol radio tooanyways #MAMAVOTE @pannchoa do y'all really think yunho has time to date with his thight ass schedule especially with idol radio too😭anyways #MAMAVOTE #ateez

Other fans are refuting the claim that the man spotted in the viral pictures with the non-celebrity woman is the ATEEZ member because the HALA HALA singer doesn’t have blonde hair. Also, according to fans, it has been a while since he sported the aforementioned hair color.

°♡🥥🥛 @ffgarden403 @pannchoa The hair color of that man in the picture is silver Yunho haven't do this hair color @pannchoa The hair color of that man in the picture is silver Yunho haven't do this hair color😔 https://t.co/fc82ZpaLaK

1. yunho got cake

2. yunho is more taller wide and lengthy a bit

3. blonde? yunho doesn’t have blonde atm and hasn’t for quite some time @pannchoa hate to break it but that ain’t yunho1. yunho got cake2. yunho is more taller wide and lengthy a bit3. blonde? yunho doesn’t have blonde atm and hasn’t for quite some time @pannchoa hate to break it but that ain’t yunho1. yunho got cake2. yunho is more taller wide and lengthy a bit 3. blonde? yunho doesn’t have blonde atm and hasn’t for quite some time

The dating rumors began when an anonymous poster posted a brief clip of the ATEEZ member with a mysterious woman. In the clip, a blonde-haired man wearing an all-black outfit can be seen walking side-by-side with a woman. The hashtag used in the post is “ATEEZ Yunho,” implying that the man in the video is the Say My Name singer.

The video was titled:

“That's why you should have been careful”.

Other fans chimed in, stating they spotted his alleged girlfriend on Sunday, October 30, at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul at ATEEZ’s concert.

Fans are concerned about ATEEZ members’ privacy and have written to their agency KQ Entertainment to look into the issue and take necessary action.

More about ATEEZ

god forbid he wants to film a tiktok with his partner and the moral loyalty discussion comes back

#MAMAVOTE #ATEEZ

song mingi has us all beat when it comes to being dramatic over the potential of yunho dating tbh 🤣god forbid he wants to film a tiktok with his partner and the moral loyalty discussion comes back song mingi has us all beat when it comes to being dramatic over the potential of yunho dating tbh 🤣god forbid he wants to film a tiktok with his partner and the moral loyalty discussion comes back 😭#MAMAVOTE #ATEEZhttps://t.co/WsmSzTfr0O

One of the biggest Gen 4 boy groups, ATEEZ is an eight-member group consisting of members Hongjoong (leader), Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho.

The talented eight-member group debuted on October 24, 2018, with their EP Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. Known for being talented allrounders who ace in singing, dancing, and rapping, the media has coined the phrase “Global Performance Idols” dedicated to them.

ATEEZ members are also called “4th Generation K-pop leaders” and have been dubbed as official global ambassadors for Korean culture and tourism by their government.

So far, the talented group has released nine EPs and one studio album in Korean and two EPs and studio albums in Japanese. The idols are also set to release their third Japanese EP, The World Ep. Paradigm on November 30. After this, ATEEZ will perform in Chiba on December 11 and 12 for their Japanese ATINYs.

So far, KQ Entertainment has not issued a statement regarding Yunho’s dating rumors.

