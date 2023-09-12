Huda Beauty’s Easy Bake and Snatch-a new version: where to get, price, and more details explored

Huda Beauty, a well-known famous beauty brand recently released a new version of their Easy Bake loose powder called "Easy Bake and Snatch" on September 9, 2023. Huda Kattan, a blogger turned millionaire, created Huda Beauty in 2013, and this year marks the brand's 10th anniversary.

This product was introduced by Huda Beauty in a stunning advertisement that was made in such a way that when Huda Kattan pushed the button to expose. Huda Beauty's Easy Bake and Snatch is their most transformative loose powder that gives an instantly lifted, super bright look for the most snatched finish in seconds no need to wait for bake time.

Huda informs customers more about the new launch while congratulating them on their customers' support of its distinguished milestone success. The launch post on Instagram was captioned:

"This new formula is more pigmented & so brightening! I like to use it to snatch my nose in seconds, get the brightest, most snatched undereye, & snatch my cheekbones. It also has more luminosity for the most gorgeous, natural-luminous finish."

The product offers a more brightening effect but a similar shine-controlling effect. The press powder gives a more voluminous effect on the under-eye, cheekbone, and T-zone area. Easy Bake and Snatch by Huda Beauty is currently accessible on their official websites for sale at a retail price of $38, but it will be available globally in all beauty retailers and offline stores from September 19, 2023.

Huda Beauty's Easy Bake and Snatch-a new version is a Talc and fragrance-free bake powder

The press powder works as an instant lift and comes along with a sponge that brightens and blurs for a filtered finish in seconds, providing medium to full coverage. The brand promises to support sweat and humidity resistance with its new version of press powder.

The Press powder released by Huda's innovative formulations is infused with hyaluronic acid and an avocado. This allows the product to quickly achieve a creamy, non-drying, very soft, and silky texture, which results in a finish that is bright, elevated, and filtered.

This version of packaging is different from the previous ones. It has a neat compact-shaped design along with a mirror and triangular sponge that targets settling down the on-to-go touchups for oilier areas, like the T-zone.

Huda Kattan has created up to 8 distinct hues of Easy Bake and Snatch Press powders for her consumers, concentrating on numerous skin types and maintaining inclusivity that would benefit everybody. Her positive motto is "Go big or Go home."

It's a quick fix for stamping out the shine and providing an air-brushed finish without fussing around with multiple products. The product has a lightweight, glowy, and long-lasting formula that actually snatches and lives up to the credentials.

