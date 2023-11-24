CLOT x STAFFONLY collaboration: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The CLOT x STAFFONLY collaboration brings a fresh perspective to the fashion scene. Edison Chen's brand, CLOT, known for its unique blend of Eastern and Western fashion sensibilities, has teamed up with Shanghai-based brand STAFFONLY.

This collaboration is a continuation of CLOT's commitment to bridging cultural divides, with a distinct focus on combining Eastern aesthetics with modern design techniques.

This collaboration sees CLOT looking towards China, partnering with STAFFONLY to reinvent its iconic Alienegra pattern. The result is a collection bringing the best of each brand, adding a fresh take on classic designs with a contemporary twist.

Scheduled for release on Friday, November 24, the CLOT x STAFFONLY collaboration will be available in-store and online at JUICE and STAFFONLY locations.

This collection, while retaining the essence of CLOT's East meets West focus, introduces new elements that are sure to captivate fashion enthusiasts.

CLOT x STAFFONLY collection is out in stores from November 24

The CLOT x STAFFONLY collaboration is a diverse array of garments, each piece featuring the signature Alienegra pattern.

The collection includes a white and gray three-button blazer with matching shorts, offering a sophisticated yet modern look. Alongside this are a multicolored embossed-haloed sweatshirt and matching sportswear pants, combining comfort with style.

A multicolored quarter-zip pullover and a T-shirt are also part of the collection, each piece showcasing the unique pattern in hues of white, gray, black, taupe, and lime green. These colors add a vibrant yet refined touch to the collection, making each item stand out.

CLOT x STAFFONLY collection (Image via Clot)

A glimpse of the unique accessories of the CLOT x STAFFONLY collaboration is here.

White EGRA PU Pocket T-Shirt: $115.47

Black EGRA Knitted Sweatpants: $279.70

Black EGRA Knitted Hoodie Jacket: $382.35

Grey EGRA Baseball Cap: $87.25

Black EGRA Jacquard Socks: $23.09

The most important factor that makes CLOT x STAFFONLY collaboration so different from the contemporaries, is the innovative use of fabrications.

The collection features three-dimensional knitting and jacquard techniques, along with special treatments to create a feel that is captivating and fresh. This attention to detail and craftsmanship is a hallmark of CLOT and STAFFONLY, making this collaboration a standout in the world of fashion.

Completing the capsule are accessories that include a baseball cap and an Alienegra-printed STAFFONLY classic airbag backpack. The jacquard socks are another notable addition, perfectly complementing the apparel in the collection.

CLOT and STAFFONLY: A Brief History

CLOT, founded by Edison Chen, has been a significant player in the fusion of Eastern and Western fashion. The brand has consistently pushed the boundaries of style, blending traditional Chinese motifs with contemporary fashion.

CLOT and STAFFONLY collection (Image via Clot)

STAFFONLY, based in Shanghai, is known for its innovative approach to design and fashion. Together, these brands bring a unique perspective to this collaboration, combining their distinct aesthetics and design philosophies.

The CLOT x STAFFONLY collaboration is a testament to the power of creative partnerships in the fashion industry. With its unique blend of Eastern aesthetics, innovative fabrications, and contemporary design, this collection is a must-have for fashion enthusiasts.

Available at JUICE and STAFFONLY, both in-store and online, on November 24, this collaboration offers an opportunity to experience the best of both brands. Whether you're a fan of CLOT, STAFFONLY, or just love unique fashion pieces, this collaboration is not to be missed.